Andre Iguodala explains why 6’6″ Michael Jordan would be the perfect defender for Draymond Green

Andre Iguodala believes that in a 1996 Bulls, 2017 Warriors clash, Michael Jordan would be the perfect matchup for Draymond Green.

There have been several debates about who the greatest team of all time is. There are several contenders, but only a few stand out. For one, you can’t ignore the 1995-96 Bulls.

They set the NBA wins record at 72, losing only 10 games that year. They made it all the way to the title game and won the Finals to cap off a fourth title in the 1990s.

However, as unbeatable as that 72 win record seemed, the 2015-16 Warriors were on a mission. They started their campaign off hot, and they ended up breaking Jordan and the Bulls’ record by one game, going 73-9.

After that, the 2016-17 Warriors stuck their claim to the greatest team of all time. They may not have won the most games, but the team they assembled is considered to be the best ever.

Andre Iguodala has interesting defensive matchups for Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the list goes on.

There are no shortage of superstars in this game. There’s a lot of history on the line as well. However, as much as it will be a battle of players on the court, it’ll be a battle of two great strategies and two great head coaches.

The defensive matchups would go a long way towards determining who would win this contest. The Warriors definitely have the edge on offense with a plethora of shooters, but the Bulls defense might just be enough to stifle the Warriors.

Jordan, Scottie, and Dennis Rodman are all DPOY level players. However, which one of them would guard which of the Warriors big three?

If you ask Iguodala, he’d put Rodman on KD, Scottie on Curry, and Jordan on Draymond. That seems like a very unorthodox strategy as Jordan may have the perimeter advantage on Scottie to take on Pippen while Pippen probably has the better size to stay on Draymond. Nevertheless, the Warriors player believes 6’6″ Jordan would be best suited to guard Draymond.

