Basketball

Magic Johnson has now built a $620 million empire, but once choked up recalling Larry Bird’s call after his HIV diagnosis

Magic Johnson has now built a $620 million empire, but once choked up recalling Larry Bird’s call after his HIV diagnosis
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
$75M Larry Bird admitted he “never had any idea what Magic Johnson was going to do with that ball”
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson has now built a $620 million empire, but once choked up recalling Larry Bird’s call after his HIV diagnosis
Magic Johnson has now built a $620 million empire, but once choked up recalling Larry Bird’s call after his HIV diagnosis

A virus made NBA’s greatest rivals Magic Johnson and Larry Bird realise their mutual respect…