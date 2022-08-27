Magic Johnson has now built a $620 million empire, but once choked up recalling Larry Bird’s call after his HIV diagnosis

A virus made NBA’s greatest rivals Magic Johnson and Larry Bird realise their mutual respect and love for each other.

Like other epidemics or pandemics, the world didn’t come to a standstill when AIDS and HIV first came into the picture back in the 80s. But as soon as Magic Johnson was diagnosed HIV positive, at least all of the United States did slow down.

From seeing it as a disease that only spreads among the poor or homosexuals, everyone suddenly started seeing it as a virus that can take down anyone.

The Lakers superstar and heartthrob of the nation with his infectious smile and heavy heart, out of nowhere, announced his retirement just before the 1991-92 season started.

Everyone in the NBA, in their own way, paid their respect to one of the greatest players in the game as he took early retirement from one of the most impeccable, almost injury-less 13-year careers. Even his biggest rival Larry Bird was disheartened by the news.

Magic Johnson choked up and broke down remembering his phone call with Larry Bird

Johnson might have stopped the Celtics legend Bird from winning two more championships, and always made the 3x champ hate his guts while giving him losses with his killer smile throughout the game, but it was never as devastating for Larry as it was when he first heard about Magic’s diagnosis. He felt similar to when he did his father died.

And when Johnson received a call from Bird both the foes of the court, who had been carrying the NBA on their backs for the past decade with its greatest rivalry of all time, broke up with tears in their eyes.

Even remembering that incident years later leaves the ever-smiling Magic in tears.

But after defeating what everyone at the time used to think was a death sentence, Johnson went on to become an ambassador for the fight against that deadly disease throughout the world.

He wrote a book on safe sex, worked for NBC as a commentator, toured Asia, Australia and New Zealand with a basketball team of former college and NBA players, and ran several businesses.

Not only did he become the biggest story for inspiration in the HIV-AIDS community but also made an empire worth more than $620 million which makes him one of the richest athletes in the world as well as an inspiration to everyone.