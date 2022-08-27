Basketball

$75M Larry Bird admitted he “never had any idea what Magic Johnson was going to do with that ball”

$75M Larry Bird admitted, he “never had any idea what Magic Johnson was going to do with that ball”
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Michael Jordan spent over $1000 on his biggest fan while surprising him over the phone
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$75M Larry Bird admitted, he “never had any idea what Magic Johnson was going to do with that ball”
$75M Larry Bird admitted he “never had any idea what Magic Johnson was going to do with that ball”

After all those years of college and NBA rivalry and winning a chip against him,…