Basketball

“Magic Johnson invested in 125 Starbucks locations”: How Lakers legend’s $1 billion company grew with a bevy of business savvy investments

“Magic Johnson invested in 125 Starbucks locations”: How Lakers legend’s $1 billion company grew with a bevy of business savvy investments
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton & Pierre Gasly should go home and watch races on television"- Franz Tost claims F1 cars are no Rolls Royce amidst porpoising issues
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Magic Johnson invested in 125 Starbucks locations”: How Lakers legend’s $1 billion company grew with a bevy of business savvy investments
“Magic Johnson invested in 125 Starbucks locations”: How Lakers legend’s $1 billion company grew with a bevy of business savvy investments

Magic Johnson invested in 125 Starbucks franchises to help build out his business portfolio and…