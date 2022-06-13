Basketball

“Magic Johnson made a $200,000 mistake that turned into a great lesson”: How the Lakers legend built his $620 million empire based on a customer first approach

Magic Johnson
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
“Kevin Durant got swept in the playoffs, and now works as a referee at a YMCA”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Nets star’s lookalike is seen officiating a local game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Magic Johnson
“Magic Johnson made a $200,000 mistake that turned into a great lesson”: How the Lakers legend built his $620 million empire based on a customer first approach

Magic Johnson was incredible as an NBA player, but he’s also a great businessman. Well,…