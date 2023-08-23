“Magic Johnson is Easily the Best PG”: Stephen A. Smith Publicly Reads Michael Jordan’s ‘Early Morning Text’ Refuting Stephen Curry’s Claim

Michael Jordan might not always give his opinions on GOAT debates. However, the debate here is not about him and LeBron James. His Airness has shared his opinion on the best Point Guard ever, and it’s not Stephen Curry. In today morning’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith read a text received from Michael Jordan live on national television. The Bulls legend texted the ESPN analyst at 5:54 AM, differing with Smith’s stance of Stephen Curry being the greatest point guard of all time. And in Jordan’s argument, the title was only reserved for Magic Johnson.

It’s rare to see Michael Jordan ever getting involved in such discourses or debates. One would hardly find any opinion of His Airness about his own GOAT status either. However, when it came down to defending another great player of his era, it seems like Jordan broke his self-imposed rule and reminded everyone of Magic’s greatness.

It’s rare for the great Michael Jordan to indulge in common basketball discourses. Jordan has remained chiefly disassociated from player debates, focusing on further building his business and legacy. However, MJ broke this self-imposed rule by texting Stephen A. Smith regarding his opinion of Stephen Curry.

Smith has always heralded Curry as arguably the greatest point guard in the history of the NBA. But Michael Jordan’s era was different. It had players such as Magic Johnson and Jordan himself, who exemplified the status of basketball around the world. Here is what Michael Jordan texted Stephen A. Smith early in the morning regarding the greatest point guard debate.

“Good morning sir. Although greatest of all time is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, of what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best PG of all-time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must find point guards who really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement is creative, making shots for his teammates, he is career 43% 3-point shooter. But, Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat to be honest. Magic was the best. We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”

If we compare Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry, Johnson has appeared in the Playoffs in all of his 13 NBA seasons, compared to Curry’s nine Playoff appearances. Furthermore, Johnson has three league MVP titles and three Finals MVP titles compared to Curry’s two league MVPs and one Finals MVP. Surely, Jordan was right in his argument. Curry might be close to Magic Johnson, but has not surpassed the Lakers legend in being the best point guard of all time.

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson’s relationship blossomed from rivals to close friends

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson have a strong bond of friendship, conceived on the NBA hardwood. Although both the legends played in opposing teams, Jordan and Johnson had a fairly strong bond of friendship together. Well, mostly because Magic’s greatest rival was Larry Bird, and he never had to face MJ in a real sense of competition in the league. Speaking about his relationship with Jordan, Magic told on The Dan Patrick Show:

“I didn’t get a chance to hate Michael because we played one time (in the NBA Finals). I think because of the relationship with Larry happened in college then it carried over to the two most storied franchises in NBA history. We played so many times, that’s why we hated each other. Michael, I think the dislike, might have came more the Bulls and Celtics. … I didn’t have the chance to hate Michael, but we’re good friends. I love MJ and what he stands for, for what he’s built, not only on the court, but off the court. His business, so it’s great.”

Michael and Magic’s bond grew stronger when they played together as part of the 1992 Dream Team. Together, the duo won an Olympic gold medal in Barcelona, a significant addition to their vivid collection of accolades. Surely, one would have never expected His Airness to speak up for his era’s contemporary. However, Jordan has spoken purely based on facts, which cannot be denied.