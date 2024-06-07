Magic Johnson Joins LeBron James, Congratulates Doris Burke on Making History

Far away from the flashy lights of the ongoing NBA Finals, Doris Burke recently reached a historic feat. Even the glamour of the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks matchup failed to overshadow her brilliant achievement. Consequently, NBA icons, such as LeBron James and Magic Johnson, joined forces to congratulate the 59-year-old, marking a significant chapter in her journey.

During Game 1 of the Finals series, Burke appeared as a TV analyst to cover the contest. This etched her name into history books, as she is now the first-ever woman to do so in a major championship event in any men’s sport.

Johnson subsequently became a part of the wave of applause for her, praising Burke for inspiring a generation. Resharing ESPN’s post of congratulations, the 64-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

“Congratulations, Doris! Tonight you paved the way for other women to follow in true trailblazing fashion. I have much respect and love for you!”.

This notably served as an extension of James’ beliefs on the memorable night. After all, the 39-year-old also expressed a similar viewpoint on the platform earlier, stating, “Important moment for our sport tonight. Love and respect to DB and everything she does to elevate all of us! You’re a [GOAT]”.

This showcased just how much the NBA community admires Burke’s contributions to the league’s growth with even the greats of the game bowing their heads to her. And much to her delight, her magical night didn’t just end there, as several others joined the Los Angeles Lakers icons in congratulating her.

Who else joined LeBron James and Magic Johnson?

Sitting alongside Burke, JJ Redick debuted as a TV game analyst in an NBA Finals game. Throughout the clash, he sat by her side while sharing constant inputs on the game. However, toward the show’s conclusion, the former player eventually went off the script to let his colleague know just how much he admired what she achieved.

“I just wanna say how proud I am of my teammate, Doris Burke, who made history tonight calling this NBA Finals game…I called my first tonight, [but] it’s meaningless in the grand scheme of things. What she did tonight is historic. I am so proud of her. I love you. It is so great working with you”.

This interaction only further demonstrates the kind of respect Doris Burke commands within the basketball community now. And given what she has done, for women around the world, her legacy now stands amongst the greatest in human history.