Proud Husband Christian McCaffrey Pens Adorable Message For Olivia Culpo On Her 33rd Birthday

Christian McCaffrey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, in June 2024. Now the couple is expecting their child to be born very soon. The McCaffrey family is growing, and Christian couldn’t be happier with his married life. Alongside his success in the NFL, Olivia is also winning in her professional life.

Many know that Culpo won the titles of Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe back in 2012. She carried that success over into her acting career, where she’s appeared in 10 different movies and TV shows. Now at 33, she’s ready to be a mother and welcome her future child into the world.

McCaffrey couldn’t be more proud of his wife. He wrote an adorable message for Culpo in an Instagram post for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! There’s been so much to celebrate lately: Birthday, baby shower, and watching you get inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame. I’m so proud of the person you are. Thanks for the constant inspiration and love you pour out to everyone around you,” he captioned.

Three weeks ago, it was announced that Culpo would be inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Then, four days ago, she and McCaffrey attended an event to make the induction official.

Announcing the birth of a child is quite an achievement in and of itself, but Culpo has had enormous success throughout her career. From the recent Hall of Fame induction to the time she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2020.

Olivia was also involved in a TV show called The Culpo Sisters in 2022. It was a reality show that followed Olivia and her sister’s lives. McCaffrey made a few appearances in the show, too, but it was ultimately cancelled after just one season. Many criticized the show for trying to copy Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Thirty-three is still such a young age, and there’s surely so much more that Olivia and McCaffrey (28) want to accomplish. But the couple seems to be in good spirits at the moment, as they’re focused on the due date of their upcoming child. We’re wishing the best of luck to both Culpo and McCaffrey!