“Lord of the Flies!”: Jamal Murray Catching a Fly and Giving It to Doris Burke Draws Hilarious Fan Reactions

Dallas Mavericks matching up with Denver Nuggets is always a fun time for the fans. A clash between Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic is always must-see TV. However, Doncic being out due to injury robbed the fans of that matchup tonight. However, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets made sure this was an entertaining contest.

The Nuggets overcame a 24-point deficit, leading to a very close encounter in the 4th quarter. Murray picked a side mission during the game while the Nuggets were giving the Mavericks a scare. While Mavs’ Dereck Lively II was at the free-throw line, Murray caught a random fly that must have been bothering him. Instead of killing the fly, he brought it over to the ESPN broadcast table and presented it to Doris Burke.

Jamal Murray caught a fly and gave it to Doris Burke pic.twitter.com/uhECdEHLeE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2024

This sequence left Burke speechless. “Just passed me a fly,” she exclaimed on the ESPN broadcast. Mike Breen gave us a play-by-play of what happened and Burke credited the mixed martial arts training Murray’s dad gave him for the same.

While Burke was surprised to say the least, NBA fans on X had quite a laugh about the same.

One fan dubbed the Nuggets star “Lord of the Flies.”

Lord of the flies right there! — MamaBear (@MamabearK444) November 23, 2024

Some called Murray catching the fly and passing it to Burke “the ultimate assist.”

Jamal Murray with the ultimate assist—catching a fly and handing it to Doris Burke! — Najbun Shaikh (@SoulfulNajbun) November 23, 2024

At the same time, some fans were done with his antics and called out the star to just focus on the game.

bro needs to play the damn game — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) November 23, 2024

Apart from the legendary fly moment, Murray had a rather ordinary game. He recorded a 14-point, 11-assist double-double, but his shooting woes hurt the Nuggets. Murray shot 4-of-16 from the field, 4-of-11 from 3s. The Nuggets could not secure the NBA Cup win, registering a 123-120 loss. This will hurt their chances of winning the group and making it to the quarter-finals, as the Warriors still remain undefeated in the West Group C.