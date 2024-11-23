mobile app bar

“Lord of the Flies!”: Jamal Murray Catching a Fly and Giving It to Doris Burke Draws Hilarious Fan Reactions

Raahib Singh
Published

(L&C) Jamal Murray (R) Doris Burke
Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X

Dallas Mavericks matching up with Denver Nuggets is always a fun time for the fans. A clash between Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic is always must-see TV. However, Doncic being out due to injury robbed the fans of that matchup tonight. However, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets made sure this was an entertaining contest.

The Nuggets overcame a 24-point deficit, leading to a very close encounter in the 4th quarter. Murray picked a side mission during the game while the Nuggets were giving the Mavericks a scare. While Mavs’ Dereck Lively II was at the free-throw line, Murray caught a random fly that must have been bothering him. Instead of killing the fly, he brought it over to the ESPN broadcast table and presented it to Doris Burke.

This sequence left Burke speechless. “Just passed me a fly,” she exclaimed on the ESPN broadcast. Mike Breen gave us a play-by-play of what happened and Burke credited the mixed martial arts training Murray’s dad gave him for the same.

While Burke was surprised to say the least, NBA fans on X had quite a laugh about the same.

One fan dubbed the Nuggets star “Lord of the Flies.

Some called Murray catching the fly and passing it to Burke “the ultimate assist.”

At the same time, some fans were done with his antics and called out the star to just focus on the game.

Apart from the legendary fly moment, Murray had a rather ordinary game. He recorded a 14-point, 11-assist double-double, but his shooting woes hurt the Nuggets. Murray shot 4-of-16 from the field, 4-of-11 from 3s. The Nuggets could not secure the NBA Cup win, registering a 123-120 loss. This will hurt their chances of winning the group and making it to the quarter-finals, as the Warriors still remain undefeated in the West Group C.

