Magic Johnson Recalls Kobe Bryant’s Father Joe’s Stints as Sparks Coach Following Unfortunate Demise

On Tuesday, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, former NBA star and father of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, passed away at 69. Tributes poured in from the basketball fraternity for the former Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets forward, with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson joining in with a heartfelt message for his late friend.

The Lakers icon not only spoke about his basketball career but also paid homage to his stint as the Los Angeles Sparks’ coach. Johnson praised Bryant’s persona and shared his heartfelt condolences with his family. He wrote,

“I’m devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant. Joe was not only a talented basketball player; he was also a great coach. A lot of people don’t know that he coached the LA Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011! Joe was an exceptional human being with a radiant smile that had the power to brighten any room, and a great husband and father. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Pam, daughters Sharia and Shaya, and the rest of the Bryant family, friends, and all those who loved Joe.”

Indeed, Joe didn’t enjoy as much success on the basketball court as his son, he carved out a decent career and inspired Kobe to follow in his footsteps.

Joe Bryant as a player and a coach

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant spent most of life in the City of Brotherly Love. He began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team he rooted for as a child. He played four seasons with the franchise and played alongside Julius Erving, before joining the San Diego Clippers, where he’d spent three more campaigns. He had a one-year stint with the Houston Rockets before heading to Italy, where he played for eight years.

While plying his trade in Italy, Bryant encouraged his son, Kobe, to follow in his footsteps. The family moved back to Philadelphia in time for the young guard to spend four years playing high school basketball. After graduating, Kobe wanted to hit the college scene, but his father insisted he declare for the NBA draft, and the rest is history.

Joe had three different stints with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011 as a coach. He even propelled the Lisa Leslie-led Sparks to Conference Finals in the 2006 WNBA season. Alongside a brief coaching spell in the WNBA, Joe Bryant also had some coaching stints in Japan and the ASEAN Basketball League. He was a basketball savant through and through, a trait he passed on to his Hall of Famer son.