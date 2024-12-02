Magic Johnson Recruited 2x All-Star to UCLA Despite the School’s Lack of Interest in the Beginning

Sep 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson is interviewed during Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Game recognizes game, and there’s no better pair of eyes to spot a great point guard than Magic Johnson. The Hall-of-Famer changed Los Angeles’ basketball culture with his performance with the Lakers. However, his impact on the community didn’t stop following the end of his NBA career. Magic became kind of a Godfather in the LA basketball scene.

He recruited a young Baron Davis to the prestigious UCLA program before the school even expressed interest in him.

Davis grew up in south central Los Angeles. Throughout his high school career, he played for Crossroads in Santa Monica. As Davis’ high school career came to a close, big Power Five programs showed little interest in him. That all changed when Magic took notice of the explosive 6-foot-3 guard.

Davis went into depth about the encounter on Zach Randolph and Tony Allen’s Out The Mud Podcast. He said,

“I’ll never forget, Magic came over to me. He was like, ‘Man, who’s recruiting you?’ And I was like, ‘Northern Arizona’. He was like, ‘No, you see I want you to go here, UCLA.’ And I was like, ‘Man, they not even recruiting me.’ He was like, ‘Oh yeah, they will be soon.’

Davis attended exclusive runs at UCLA with the hopes of someday receiving a chance to play. One day, a slot opened up for one player, and Davis got his chance. At the age of 15, he captivated Magic’s attention.

UCLA seemed like a pipe dream for Davis, but Magic recognized something special in the young point guard. Johnson did not even attend the LA program in his college days; he is a Michigan State Spartan. However, his connections in Los Angeles from his time with the Lakers were strong enough to make it happen for Davis.

Although Baron was not initially on UCLA’s radar, he established himself during his two seasons as a Bruin. Davis caused havoc in the Pac-10. During his second season, he averaged 15.9 points and drew the attention of NBA scouts. Shortly after, he entered the 1999 NBA Draft and was taken third overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

Magic and Baron’s relationship continued to grow over the years

Once Baron Davis reached the NBA, he continued to develop his relationship with Magic. The 12-time All-Star became a mentor for Davis, specifically in his early years navigating the league.

In a conversation with former Knicks teammate, Iman Shumpert, Davis revealed the extent of the two’s blossoming connection.

“Magic Johnson was one I looked up to,” said Davis. “He was accessible and approached. He just always gave me a lot of wisdom and just kept me close to him. I can always go and sit with him and watch him in his journey.”

However, their relationship was unrestricted. Magic spoke at Davis’ basketball camps and even visited his grandma on his own initiative. Years later, the two remain friends, and Davis is tremendously appreciative for Johnson’s care.