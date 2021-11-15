“Magic Johnson said he wanted to play for the Lakers for 3 years and go”: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recounts how Dr. Jerry Buss had the foresight to agree to Earvin’s 3-year plan of bolting to Detroit Pistons

Magic Johnson has perhaps the best smile among all professional sportspersons. Jeanie Buss vividly remembers meeting him as a 17-year-old.

Jeanie Buss was an excited teenager who couldn’t quite comprehend her father Jerry’s money moves at the time. However, she knew one thing for sure – owning the Staples Center would be like a dream come true for the Buss household.

She could attend concerts from the front row – even the stage – any time she wanted, the way Dr. Jerry put it. And he would allow his kids the full freedom to attend NBA and NHL games as per their whims and fancies.

Magic Johnson was the first high-profile signing Dr. Jerry Buss made as the Lakers’ owner. And boy did he make the right decision! Earvin Magic Johnson led the Lakers to 9 NBA Finals in 12 NBA seasons. And he did it playing the most attractive brand of basketball of all time.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss describes the magnetic, infectious personality of one Magic Johnson

Jeanie Buss herself will never forget the first time she ran into the genius playmaker and the orchestrator of the Showtime Era at the age of 17. She recounted that part of her Lakers ride recently in an interview on the Boardroom’s Out of Office season 2:

“Bill Sharman, the Lakers’ GM at the time, was going to be bringing Magic Johnson to our house. He was at the doorbell when my dad said ‘I’m not ready yet. I’ve got a couple of things to do upstairs. You bring them in the house, offer them something to drink, we’ll gather in a few minutes.'”

“So I opened the door, and the smile he had, it was just blinding. (It seemed like) There were sparkles coming out of his teeth. So I bring them in, we’re having small talk, and he goes ‘You know, I’m really excited that I was drafted by the Lakers.'”

“But I’m only going to stay here for 3 years. Because I wanna go back and play for my hometown team in Detroit. And I went ‘Excuse me? I’ll be right back.’ And I went upstairs and I told dad.”

“My dad said calm down. As soon as he puts on the Lakers uniform and sees the crowd cheering him on, he’s not gonna leave! And he’s never left, he was, my dad was exactly right.”