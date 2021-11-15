“Draymond Green would be eating straight outta my hand!”: When Dennis Rodman and James Worthy sounded off on the Warriors’ star, claiming he won’t survive in the 90s

When NBA Legend Dennis Rodman talked about the Warriors’ superstar Draymond Green, mocked him but praised his defense too

The Golden State Warriors, despite the painful game last night, are off to a wonderful start to the season. They’re 11-2 to start the season, leading the NBA with their record, and in many other categories. While Stephen Curry may take credit for quite a few offensive categories, it’s Draymond Green bringing the defensive intensity.

While Draymond Green is one of the most important parts of this Warriors team, he often fails to get the love he deserves. Just because what Green does doesn’t necessarily show up in charts and box scores, casuals ignore the impact he has. Draymond has been the heart and soul of the Warriors team for almost a decade now. He was a crucial part of the championship teams, and still remains a key cog in the system.

When Dennis Rodman and James Worthy came after Draymond Green

Back in 2020, James Worthy was on a talk show. There he was asked which modern-day player could hang with him and Dennis Rodman. Worthy went into deep thought, when a host suggested Draymond’s name. Worthy replied and said,

“Nobody in that era would allow [Draymond] to do what he does. He gets away with murder out there. And the way he kicks and is physical, that wouldn’t happen with Dennis. I’m telling you, Dennis would eat him alive.”

Dennis Rodman doubled down on this take, when he was on the sets of First Take. Talking about Draymond Green, he said,

“I got no problem handing that Green guy,” Rodman said. “He’d be eating out of my hand. Draymond, keep getting your teeth straight honey, and listen to your mama. Doctor D-Rod is calling right now, baby. You want a prescription? Come ask me.”

Throwback to Dennis Rodman on First Take talking about Draymond Green😂pic.twitter.com/1NxCw7QsUE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 26, 2020

The Worm was also complimentary of Green, saying he respected the three-time champ, particularly his defensive tenacity.