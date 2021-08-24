Basketball

“Magic Johnson’s signed 1980 Finals jersey sold for whopping $1.5M”: The Lakers legend was crowned Finals MVP in his rookie year

"Magic Johnson's signed 1980 Finals jersey sold for whopping $1.5M": The Lakers legend was crowned Finals MVP in his rookie year
Arjun Julka

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook plays mean, just like I did": When Kobe Bryant spoke about the 2017 NBA MVP and new Lakers signing as a torchbearer of the Mamba Mentality
Next Article
Leeds cricket ground records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets at Headingley?
Latest NBA News
"Magic Johnson's signed 1980 Finals jersey sold for whopping $1.5M": The Lakers legend was crowned Finals MVP in his rookie year
“Magic Johnson’s signed 1980 Finals jersey sold for whopping $1.5M”: The Lakers legend was crowned Finals MVP in his rookie year

NBA legend Magic Johnson’s signed 1980 Finals Lakers jersey gets sold for a record price…