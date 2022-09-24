Stephen Curry, whose $185,000 worth vehicle almost took his life, is sure to lose his eyesight due to a genetic defect

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time but he suffers from a genetic eye disease with no known cure.

When we say Stephen Curry is one of a kind, we mean it. Every other player in the league current or past has a parallel.

Take Shaquille O’Neal for example. The 7’1″ center was perhaps one of the most dominant players ever. Yet, he himself believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is a close comparison to him in the modern-day game.

But when it comes to Curry, there is no alternative to him. No one can shoot as consistently as him or run through screens all day, or drive to the ring the way he does. It’s the complete package of Stephen Curry that overwhelms opponents.

Contrary to what fans would believe, though his lethal from beyond the arc, three-point shooting is not the pillar of his game. It is in fact his ability to use any aspect of his game on any given night.

Three-pointers not landing? Curry just drives to the rim. Getting bodied by bigger players? He stays in constant motion to beat defenders.

On top of his scoring abilities, Steph is an exceptional court general. His playmaking is second to none. The vision to find open shooters or thread the needle through busy lanes, make the Chef one of the most valuable assets in league history.

But unfortunately, there is a high probability Stephen Curry may lose his eyesight.

Stephen Curry suffers from a rare genetic disease called Keratoconus

It’s ironic that Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter of all time, suffers from an untreatable eye condition. In Keratoconus, a chronic disease that cannot be treated, the cornea bulges outwards like a cone.

This impacts how light is perceived by the eye causing blurred vision and incapability to read or drive.

Curry found out about the disease in 2019 after a shooting slump. Curry addressed the poor performance by getting contact lenses.

I flew to San Francisco to talk about early genetic detection for Keratoconus which is a rare eye condition in which thinning of your cornea occurs, myself and Steph Curry are two known athletes with the condition… https://t.co/SNfWvzrQAz — Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) October 16, 2019

Though the lenses have helped the 4-time NBA Champ see the board clearly, it does not automatically make his eyes better.

The issue with Keratoconus is that it never goes away. Steph’s natural vision will always remain blurred. In fact, Keratoconus progressively gets worse as time passes by.

