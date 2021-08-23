‘Kobe Bryant is the greatest Laker of all time’: When Magic Johnson explained why the Black Mamba was better than himself, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the rest

Right before the commencement of the final game of his illustrious 20-year career, the Los Angeles Lakers and several NBA legends had given a tribute to Kobe Bryant. During the ceremony, Magic Johnson called the Mamba “the greatest to wear the purple and gold”.

Kobe Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest NBA personalities of all time. Bryant suited up for the purple and gold his entire career, and lived a rather celebrated life in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is said to be one of the most influential players who managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” philosophy into the minds of his millions of fans around the globe.

The Black Mamba was one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. His sheer competitive spirit and the crazy passion for being the best version of himself at any given time was what set him apart from his opponents. Bean dedicated uncountable hours in the gym to perfect his craft, helping him reach the pinnacle of the game. Because of this, Bryant is one of the most accomplished players of all time.

For over 20 years, Bean sacrificed his blood, sweat and tears to the city of LA. And according to an all-time NBA and LAL legend, Bryant is the greatest Laker ever.

Right before Kobe Bryant’s farewell game, Magic Johnson gave a heartfelt speech for the Mamba calling him the greatest Laker ever

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most accomplished organisation in the entire association. With 17 NBA championships to their name, there have been uncountable legends to have worn the purple and gold. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor and many more, all contributed to the franchise’s success. However, according to Magic, someone who is considered as the greatest Laker ever, Kobe Bryant is the best-ever to suit up in a LAL kit.

During the 2015-2016 season, Kobe Bryant had geared up to play his last game of an incredible 20-year career, on 14th April 2016 against the Utah Jazz. Just moments before tip-off, the Lakers franchise, NBA, and several past and present legends decided to pay their tributes with a video for Bean. A couple of all-time greats even decided to speak a few words for Kobe.

In a really heartfelt speech, Johnson called Kobe the greatest Laker ever. Magic further said:

“We are here to celebrate greatness,” Johnson spoke in front of a sellout crowd. “For 20 years, excellence. For 20 years, Kobe Bryant has never cheated the game, he has never cheated us as fans.”

“He has played through injury, he has played hurt and we have five championships banners to show for it. For the last 20 years, this man has been the biggest and greatest celebrity we have had in this town. He is not only a great sport icon but also the greatest to wear the purple and gold.”

With 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 2 Scoring Titles, 12 All-Defensive selections, 1 MVP, 5 Championships, 2 Finals MVP and 20 long years of service for the city of LA, Magic was absolutely safe to call Kobe Bryant the “greatest to wear the purple and gold”.