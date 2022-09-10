Magic Jordan hilariously advertised fellow Laker great Kobe Bryant to the ladies of the world, as their own personal dreamboat

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the, if not the, most historical franchises in NBA history.

LA has played home to many a legend in purple and gold. From George Mikan and Wilt Chamberlain to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar in the days of yore and Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James, the Lakers have always been the ultimate show in NBA history.

Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, however, arguably form the most important two of the lot. The one-franchise guys win more hearts, of course.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant was on par with Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson”: When Gregg Popovich lauded the Lakers legend by comparing him to all-time legends

The duo shall always be remembered in the highest echelons of Laker legends. Both of them have their jerseys hanging on the rosters and have left an ever-lasting impact on the game of basketball.

The relationship they shared was also well documented. Real recognize real, after all. These two pillars of Laker heritage have shared a lovely bond right from Kobe’s initial stages of stardom.

One of their finest moments together was on live television during an interview.

How did Magic Johnson introduce Kobe Bryant to the audience?

At the time, Kobe was a 19-year-old phenom bursting into the NBA scene. Bryant was fresh from his first all-star nod and well on his way to NBA superstardom.

The teenage phenom appears in front of the NBA legend, Magic Johnson, with a beaming smile. Magic pauses to remind the crowd that their new hero is merely 19 and single while interacting with Kobe.

Magic’s genuine curiosity regarding the young phenom is evident in the video. Johnson was clearly a fan of the young guard and was beaming with the belief that his franchise is in the right hands.

Together, the duo is responsible for over half the rings the Lakers can call theirs. Two transcendent guards who changed the face of the game, the duo shall forever be remembered in NBA lore.

Mamba and Magic. Two words, two legends in purple and gold.

Also read: “I was praying to be 6’9 but I knew I wasn’t going to be Magic Johnson”: Kobe Bryant admitted he was disappointed with his stature in comparison to Lakers’ legendary guard