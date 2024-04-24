“Make Elite Offensive Suns Look Average”: Timberwolves’ Game 2 Win Leaves Kendrick Perkins Hyped

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the most out of their home advantage in the engrossing playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Following the latest 105-93 victory in Game 2, the hosts have taken a comfortable 2-0 lead, turning the upcoming first-round clashes into must-watch games. This authority from the home side, especially in the recent game, left the viewers hyped, with Kendrick Perkins being one name on the list.

Soon after the game’s conclusion, Perkins applauded the team efforts of the Timberwolves on X (formerly Twitter). Rather than criticizing the Suns’ offense for their defeat, the sports analyst credited the hosts’ impeccable defensive intensity for limiting the opposition. He shed light on how difficult the home side made it for its visitors to get their shots up, highlighting the roster’s dominance on both ends.

He wrote, “The Timberwolves are the only team in the West that can make Elite offensive Suns look average. You rarely get a good look against them they make a conscience effort to contest every shot!”.

Even after this declaration from Perkins, the viewers opted to berate the Suns’ head coach, Frank Vogel, for his strategies. This provided the 39-year-old with a second opportunity to double down on his take, and so he did. Recommending the fans to abstain from blaming the HC, Perk declared, “The fact of the matter is these MF dogs on Minnesota made them tap out”.

Despite adopting a seemingly ‘politically correct’ tone, his words summarized the game aptly. The offenses of both Western Conference giants went neck and neck against each other for most of Game 2. However, the home team’s eagerness to protect the rim and the visitors’ silly errors throughout the game decided the outcome.

As per ESPN, the Timberwolves registered 4 more steals and 1 more block than the Suns. Additionally, they conceded 29 fewer points off turnovers, highlighting the intensity of their gameplay. On top of this, they strategically registered 5 more fast break points and 8 more points in the paint.

Undoubtedly, the hosts were the seemingly deserved winners. Their preparation met the executions at the proper junctures of the game. All these have now put the pressure entirely on the shoulders of the Suns. With the franchise playing its next two games in Arizona, the fans are hoping for at least one win to avoid a sweep. After all, that’s all they can hope for at this stage.