How Italian Open Helped Rafael Nadal Get Richer by $6,140,000

The Italian Open 2024 is not far away and Rafael Nadal is all set to participate in it, gaining confidence from his Round of 16 run in Madrid. In Rome as well, Nadal has been the most successful men’s singles player in history with as many as 10 titles to hs name. Because of that, the 22-time Grand Slam champion collected a staggering $6.14 million in prize money.

Interestingly, Rafael Nadal has made it to 12 Italian Open finals in his career and won the first ‘three-peat’ of the competition (2005-2007). Defeating Guillermo Coria, Roger Federer, and Stan Wawrinka, respectively, Nadal took home an estimated $1,295,321.

The ‘Raging Bull’ would go on to win the ATP Masters 1000 four more times in the next six years and his last three titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

According to rafaelnadalfans.com, in 2005, Rafael Nadal earned $400,000 from his first title win at the Italian Open. His highest earnings were in 2019 when his reward was a whopping $1,069,658. While his lowest was in 2021 largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, at $294,591.

In the rest of the years, his earnings were – $434,860 (2006), $460,461 (2007), $582,371 (2009), $572,877 (2010), $587,478 (2012), $644,113 (2013), $1,100,634 (2018) as per Perfect Tennis.

Rafael Nadal Expressed Love for Italian Open in 2021

Rafael Nadal had to overcome quality opponents like Jannik Sinner, Dennis Shapovalov, Alexander Zverev, and Reily Opelka. The Spaniard dropped merely one set on his way to the Italian Open 2021 final.

Against Novak Djokovic in the final, Nadal prevailed after a tiring 169-minute duel to lift his 10th title in Rome. Speaking about the historic landmark, Rafa said: