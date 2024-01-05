“Make Sure You Don’t Roll off of That”: Shaquille O’Neal Taunting Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA Has Ernie Johnson Hilariously Scared for His Safety

TNT’s Inside the NBA show is always filled with shenanigans pulled by Shaquille O’Neal on the rest of the crew. In last night’s half-time show during the Nuggets vs. Warriors broadcast, the Big man tried racing Kenny Smith to the studio’s video board while hilariously taunting him all the way to it. Shaq’s spontaneous action baffled the rest of the crew members, with Ernie Johnson even hilariously showing concern for Shaq’s safety.

As the crew discussed the performances of the two teams in the first half, Shaq tried persuading Kenny Smith to race him to the video board. However, when Smith repeatedly refused to race, Shaq quietly left his seat to walk towards the video board. Despite claiming he had no intention to go to the board, Kenny Smith soon got up from his seat and tried to catch Shaq. However, he sat down again when he realized that the big man was already in touching distance from the big screen.

Subsequently, Shaq went to the board and lied down on the floor, mocking his fellow analyst. Ernie Johnson was extremely baffled by this hilarious race between the two co-hosts. Trying to hold back his laughter, Johnson remarked that the race was the slowest contest he had ever seen.

However, seeing Shaq lying on the steps of the big screen and trying to pull off bizarre poses, Johnson said with concern, “Make sure you don’t roll off the floor.” Shaq remained near the video board for a while, doing his thing and mocking the former Houston Rockets guard, before eventually returning to his seat.

Shaq and Kenny racing to the video board on TNT has become a staple gag on the show over the past few years. Sometimes Charles Barkley also joins the race. Kenny Smith is the fastest among the NBA on TNT co-hosts. Therefore, Shaq and the Chuckster always resort to bizarre antics, which often include a head start, in order to beat KS to the screen.

Besides this, the Inside Show also features several other gags and hilarious acts by the co-analysts, making it one of the most watched broadcast shows worldwide. The funny and goofy shenanigans of the Inside crew are definitely one of the reasons why the four analysts of the show are among the most loved broadcasters to NBA fans worldwide.

The camaraderie between Shaquille O’Neal and the TNT crew

Over the past several years, the Inside crew, consisting of veteran broadcaster Ernie Johnson and former NBA players Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, has only grown more popular among basketball fans. The four of them have incredible chemistry and camaraderie, creating a unique charm in and of itself. In 2022, TNT announced extensions of the contracts of all four crew members, effectively making them committed to the network till at least 2030.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio in July of last year, Kenny Smith revealed more about the chemistry between the show stars, even during the off-season. Smith talked about Shaq trying to remain in contact with his co-workers by frequently Facetiming them.

However, the funniest part of the story is that Shaq could be in the most random places while Facetiming his fellow TNT buddies. On the other hand, Charles Barkley remains his usual self, cussing his fellow mates while also being loving and caring towards them.

The Inside Show remains a gold standard for sports shows and has won multiple sports Emmys over the years. Perhaps the feeling of relatability and a sense of goofiness from the cast make this show an interesting outlet of entertainment for both hardcore and casual fans.