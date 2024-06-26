“Make Them Feel a Part of It”: Paul George Explains What Makes Podcast P Different from Others

NBA athletes have made full use of the podcasting space to usher in a new era of media coverage that has left an impact on the hoops community. These podcasts started by NBA players have allowed fans to delve into the previously unknown aspects of their favorite athletes’ lives. With JJ Redick and LeBron James set to discontinue their Mind the Game podcast, PG-13’s Podcast P with Paul George has emerged as a frontrunner in the industry.

Advertisement

George’s ability to engage in candid conversations has made him one of the most likable voices among NBA fans. During a recent sit-down with Boardroom, George explained what sets his podcast apart from similar ventures.

The 9x All-Star claimed that he doesn’t hide his vulnerabilities during the show, which makes his guests feel comfortable to pour their hearts out. The realness and warmth of the hosts of the show provide a safe space for the guests to speak freely.

Since George puts himself in the shoes of his guest, it has allowed them to open up more. But the initial road wasn’t that smooth. PG-13 revealed that during the first two episodes, he was shaky with the new venture. However, since that point, he has grown more confident and has helped build a space that resonates with his guests.

Paul George told Boardroom,

“What I’ve done great is make myself vulnerable in ways of getting my questions off by putting myself in those situations, which a lot of times are relatable to the guest. I think just that comfortability…”

“When you watch the first couple of episodes, you’ll see the guest nervous and myself nervous. But I think as the series goes on, I feel that I find a way to kind of reach and tap into the guest, make them just feel a part of it from the second we start shooting,” he added.

For Paul George, his podcast isn’t just an individual enterprise, but a platform for others to tell their unique stories. Apart from that, he has done a tremendous job of highlighting top-notch athletes, who may have escaped the limelight of mainstream media. His interview with Dallas Wings Forward Satou Sabally is one of the best in the series as the WNBA athlete opened up various aspects that often remain under-the-radar.

Apart from that, his candid sit-down with Cameron Brink also made a deep impression.

PG-13 also knows how to capitalize on current trends. For instance, when Charlotte Hornets’ rookie Brandon Miller called him the GOAT, George immediately invited him for a talk. Such aspects make his podcast one of the most hard-hitting NBA spaces and as a result, his subscribers count on YouTube is fast approaching a million.