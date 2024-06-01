“Makes the Celtics on Another Level”: Kevin Garnett Talks Kristaps Porzingis’ Impact, Shows Hope for 3–4 Year Run

Kristaps Porzingis will be one of the most crucial players, especially on the defensive end, for the Boston Celtics in their upcoming finals. But, due to his injuries, the big man has been sidelined for most of the postseason, raising questions about how effective he can really be in the NBA Finals. However, despite KP not having seen the court in the last four weeks, Kevin Garnett seems to have unyielding faith in him. He said,

“He has the luxury of having being on a great team and when you on a great team, he didn’t have the responsibilities of being that guy and having a checklist. Now he has a checklist. Him on the court makes the Celtics another level on both ends… If the Celtics can keep this team and add on to the bench a little bit, this is the Celtics’ window right here. For like a 3-4 year run,”.

Kevin Garnett also tried pacifying worried Boston fans by claiming that KP would be preparing especially well for this best-of-seven series against his former team.

“Don’t think that he’s just not playing or not getting in rhythm when he’s outside of when you see him. I’m sure they running him through drills and simulating things to be able to test his calf. I’m sure they know his durability… I’m pretty sure he’s getting shots up and still in the rhythm,” [Per Ticket and the Truth].

The 2008 NBA champ isn’t incorrect with any of his assessments. If Porzingis manages to fulfill his duties, he could become a co-leader (alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) of the Boston Celtics for years to come. However, the unicorn will have to step up and prove his worth to the franchise by playing a crucial role in helping the Cs win the title this year.

As KG mentioned, the 28-year-old’s rehab process also seems to have reached its end. Having now seen clips of Porzingis participating in several drills and exercise activities, fans will be pleased with the progress that his calf has made.

Joe Mazzulla gives an update on Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis suffered a horrific non-contact soleus injury during Game 4 of the opening-round series against the Miami Heat. Since then, the big man has been sidelined for all the remaining 10 postseason games. But, while he wasn’t participating in the series against the Cavaliers or the Pacers, KP was seen working hard to get back to the lineup sooner than expected.

Porzingis is likely to be back for the finals. “I feel good. I feel good. I am making progress, and we will be ready to go.” – Kristaps Porzingis after the Celtics won the ECF. #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/p4jfHI6lLJ — mr.perfect (@emswym) May 30, 2024

Kristaps Porzingis on the court after practice. Looks pretty good to me. pic.twitter.com/cXEIaksYtL — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 31, 2024

The Latvian is expected to return to the lineup at some point in the 2024 NBA Finals. That said, an exact date of return has yet to be finalized. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula recently spoke on the condition of his star, saying,

“I’m not sure. I don’t know yet,” Mazzulla said, per MSN. “I do know he ramped it up on the court a little bit. Like I said, he’s working really, really hard. There’s been a couple shootarounds where he hasn’t done anything with the team but has been in a 1-on-1 setting kind of ramping it up with the intensity level of it. He’s been getting better and better.”

The Boston Celtics will hope that Al Horford continues to produce great numbers in Porzingis’ absence. However, whether or not this will be possible against a soaring Dallas Mavericks side remains to be seen.

Can Kristaps Porzingis return in time to make an impact on this series? More importantly, will he be able to meet the high standards required of him against Luka Doncic and Co.?

Only time will tell.