“Makes the Court Seem Smaller”: LeBron James Praises Timberwolves Ahead of WCF Game 1 vs Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fought their way into the Western Conference Finals. Tonight, their campaign will kickstart against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center in Minneapolis. Led by 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, a well-balanced team of youngsters and veterans has left an impression on LeBron James. On the recent episode of ‘Mind the Game Pod’, LeBron was asked about the Wolves and how he assesses them as an opposition.

The four-time NBA Champion was all praise for the Minnesota squad because he believes that they possess some qualities that only belong to them in the league. The King said,

“Minnesota is one of the few teams, if not the only team in our league that makes the court seems smaller, because of their length.”

As per LBJ, the Wolves have big players on the court taking charge of the team. He stated that the Wolves starting five are incredible players on the court. James was particularly impressed by Mike Conley Jr. as the 36-year-old is only six feet but uses his wingspan to his advantage perfectly. Saluting their defense, LeBron said that they are a real threat if the opposition holds the ball for a shot attempt.



He said, “The best thing you can do is not hold the ball cuz when you hold the ball…they lock arms, they just cut down half of the court.” As a solution, the Lakers forward said that quick movements and drives are the only way the opposition can avoid being trapped by their defense.

Getting past the Wolves will be a real challenge for the Mavericks, especially because they don’t have Maxi Kleber on the team, at the moment. According to his MRI report, Kleber has a right shoulder AC and has been sidelined because of it since May 3. After the report came out, the team’s official statement said, “Kleber will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”

The 6’10” power forward missed the entire Conference Semifinals due to his injury. Coach Jason Kidd said that they are still keeping their hopes alive regarding Kleber’s comeback in the postseason.

Maxi Kleber was on the treadmill during the viewing portion of today’s practice. Still unclear when he may return. Kidd said: “Still out. Looked good today, though.” He was asked a follow up, “On the treadmill?” Kidd replied “yes” with a laugh. pic.twitter.com/4316jJC6ao — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 20, 2024

He told the reporters, “There is a possibility that he could return. It’s great to seem him get his cardio, his blood flow going and getting with the defensive slides. It’s all progress, it’s all going in the right direction.”

Since the Mavs cleared out the last round without him, they wouldn’t be at their weakest but having Kleber on the squad will definitely give them an edge in the final round of the conference. After ending a high-pressure series against the defending champions, the Wolves are up for another high-intensity matchup.