“Maldini Was Never Dirty”: Grizzlies Coach Comparing Draymond Green to Soccer Legend Has Fans Disagreeing Vehemently

Following Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury, Draymond Green has become the betting favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award. His defensive ability isn’t only recognized in sportsbooks. Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo had high praise for the Warriors star following their loss to Golden State. He went on to compare Green to a legendary Italian soccer player, Paolo Maldini, which enraged fans on social media.

Green’s defensive prowess is back on display on the world stage due to the Warriors’ success. Golden State ranks 7th in the league in defensive rating, which is largely due to Green’s impact. The four-time All-Star finished with a net rating of +13 in the Warriors’ 134-125 win over the Grizzlies.

Following the win, Memphis’ recently appointed interim head coach found similarities in Green’s defensive impact to that of AC Milan legend Maldini. The former Italian soccer star did not record many tackles, which some viewed as a metric determining how great a player is defensively. However, Iisalo attests that Malidini “handles the problems already before they emerge.” In his eyes, Green does the same thing.

Memphis Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo compares Draymond Green to legendary Italian central defender Paolo Maldini: “I know we’re on the wrong continent but there used to be a great central defender for the Italian national team in soccer called Paolo Maldini.” pic.twitter.com/txuuRY1CL2 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 1, 2025



Fans weren’t on board with the Grizzlies coach for his comparison. They were passionate in their rebuttals and advocated for Maldini.

One user posted, “Well he’s wrong. Maldini was never dirty.” This fan alludes to Green’s controversial history with past altercations, which have led many to consider him a ‘dirty’ player.

A pair of fans couldn’t believe Iisalo would even make the comparison to the famous soccer player. “How dare he disrespect Maldini like that?” one user said, while another added, “Draymond ain’t no Paolo Maldini, don’t disrespect Paolo like that.”

Even though many did not agree with Iisalo’s comparison, that doesn’t mean they should discredit Green’s defensive performance this season. What he has been able to accomplish with the Warriors is deserving of praise.

Green is making a case for DPOY

There are a few players in contention for the DPOY award. Wembanyama seemingly had the award secured, but he won’t meet the game requirement due to injury. Draymond has put himself in serious contention to win his second DPOY award.

Green won the award in the 2016-17 season en route to capturing his second NBA championship. He has made eight All-Defensive teams in his career and will most certainly make his ninth this season.

Draymond had an underwhelming stretch during the Warriors’ struggles before adding Jimmy Butler. But now Green’s defense is on bright display and has a direct influence on team success. With only a handful of games remaining, Green’s probability of winning the award is extremely high.