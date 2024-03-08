“He’s Getting The Washed Russ Treatment”: Michael Jordan’s Inadequacies Get Unearthed By NBA Twitter

The greatness of Michael Jordan carries within itself the scope of exploitation of his reputation for several NBA fans. One such example was recently seen on X (formerly Twitter) as the enthusiasts assembled to highlight the inadequacies of the 6x champion. They unearthed the shortcomings of the New York-born by sharing a clip on the social media platform.

Advertisement

Amidst the stories surrounding the tough defenses of the NBA in the 1980s and 1990s, Jordan established his status as an elite scorer. On top of it, the Chicago Bulls icon became the benchmark for the rest of the league as his defensive prowess matched his offensive potency. Due to this unique combination of attributes, MJ’s status as one of the greatest to ever grace the game remains intact.

A handle named NBAStatGuy posted a clip showcasing the Black Jesus’s defensive shortcomings in guarding Joe Dumars. With the caption, “Not little 6’3 Joe Dumars being too much for prime MJ to handle! 190-pound Joe D sending DPOY MJ under the rim on a straight-line drive?” it raised concerns surrounding the on-court authority of the 5x MVP.

Advertisement

Another user, MaskedInLA, on the same note, shed light on Jordan’s inability to utilize his left hand. Pointing out the shooting guard’s eagerness to always shift to the right while penetrating the paint, the fan commented, “This dude Jordan would rather dribble out of bounds than dribble with his left…we done with the 80s man”.

Later on, NBAStatGuy extended the conversation as he put the limelight on a playoff three-point attempt from the 5x Finals MVP. The fan elaborated on how the teams left the Bulls guard uncontested behind the arc even during a crucial game. Following this, the supporter drew parallels between the NBA icon and Russell Westbrook, stating, “Look how they guarded MJ…These are the playoffs…that’s the scouting report. He’s getting the washed Russ treatment”.

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, the legacy of Michael Jordan as an NBA legend remains unshattered because of his achievements. With 10 scoring titles in his career, he ushered in a new era in basketball as the aspirants started to imitate his gameplay. Despite the minute shortcomings, MJ was often the deciding factor in the postseason, winning all six of his NBA finals.

Yet, the 5th all-time leading scorer had once admitted to the reality as per Sam Smith’s Chicago Tribune article in 2001. The author shed light on how Jordan had once implored the NBA to reconsider their zonal defense rules. He refused to back himself to reach this greatness while playing against the evolved defensive setups of the current era.

Therefore, the words of the fans carried a certain degree of truth despite containing a seeming bias towards the Bulls icon. Yet, the justification of the comments remained questionable, further solidifying the status of Jordan.