“Dennis Rodman, the only man to be affiliated with NWO, North Korea, and the Detroit Pistons!”: How the Bulls Legend represented the peak of debauchery 

Dennis Rodman was the epitome of a glamorous lifestyle. Regularly involved in scandals and parties, while simultaneously winning NBA championships. This man was doing it all.

But the media had the most negative image of Rodman. A lot of it is because of the fact that he was seen as the typical bad boy.

His playing career kicked off with the Bad Boy Pistons team, winning two championships. He then had the most haywire NBA career before finding himself on a team with Michael Jordan.

He was also regularly appearing on TV, in pro wrestling in particular. Rodman was affiliated with the NWO, led by Hulk Hogan. Rodman was also a frequent visitor of the casinos in Las Vegas. Even during an NBA Finals!

And in recent memory, he was seen around North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, which tops the list of the unlikeliest of friendships.

Dennis Rodman. Still the only man to be affiliated with the NWO, North Korea, and the Detroit Pistons. The modern axis of evil. pic.twitter.com/NUnK3I49Vv — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 18, 2022

Dennis Rodman: The modern axis of evil

Dennis was doing things that no parent would encourage their kids to do, especially in the 90s. The champion of self-indulgence, the lord of debauchery, and a modern axis of evil. Dennis Rodman was the pinnacle of the bad boy lifestyle.

As Twitter summed it up, he was living every 90s kid’s dreams. Even to this day, he is still living a rather crazy lifestyle.

