“Malika Andrews’ boyfriend won’t like that from Jordan Poole!”: Warriors man was aggressive off the court too during interview

Jordan Poole has some of the funniest memes about him on the internet. This includes that time he couldn’t take his eyes off Malika Andrews!

The 2021-2022 NBA season marked a breakout year for many NBA superstars. One of them was none other than the Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole.

Poole was on fire throughout the season, and was an excellent complimentary piece to the Splash Bros. There were even times when Jordan made it look like the Warriors were his team.

Looking like a prime Steph Curry, Poole would go berserk shooting threes from everywhere. However, the internet has a funny way of noticing things, and Poole seemed to always be on fire when there were some ‘baddies’ courtside!

If one thing is certain, Poole has an eye for beautiful women. As seen when he couldn’t stop looking at Malika Andrews.

Jordan Poole couldn’t stop himself from checking out Malika Andrews in a post-game interview

The 2021-2022 NBA season was a special one for Jordan Poole. Primarily because of how he performed throughout both the regular and post-season.

However, another reason why it was a good one for Poole, is all the internet clout he was getting from memes referring to his interest in beautiful women.

This may or may not have been the case during the Playoffs, when the Warriors took on the Denver Nuggets. In a post-match interview, there were a couple of instances where Poole couldn’t keep his eyes off the lovely, Malika Andrews.

Dave McMenamin probably wasn’t happy about this! Heck, even this NBA fan knew it.

All jokes aside, Jordan is a heck of a player and is sure to have a superb 2022-2023 season. Here’s hoping he brings back that energy to the court for both the Warriors and the ‘baddies’!

