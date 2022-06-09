“Malika Andrews’ pen cap falls into coffee and Zach Lowe betrays her!”: When the EPSN Reporter’s hilarious fail was caught live on TV

There is always something brewing on ESPN, only this time it turns out to be Malika Andrews’ cup. Zach Lowe notices something…..

The ESPN broadcast is always funny. Despite not having the humor or the comedic timing of others such as NBA on TNT, the reporters are adept at keeping things light.

Reporters, Malika Andrews, Zach Lowe, and Adrian Wojnarowski were at hand to discuss the merits of the Finals along with how the two teams looked.

The show touched on why the Celtics were built specifically to beat the Warriors and even honed in on the roles of specific players for the series.

The highlight of the night, however, was not the keen analysis of the matchup, but it was rather an incident caught on camera.

Malika Andrews pen cap fell into her drink on NBA Today. Zach Lowe saw the whole thing and didn’t say nothing #NBATwitter #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/pb75b8TQUg — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 8, 2022

Zach Lowe watches on as Malika Andrews’ pen cap falls into her cup of coffee and doesn’t even warn her!

Yes, bizarre we know. The host was talking about something and as her pen cap slipped and fell into the cup of coffee, Zach Lowe saw it all unfold in front of his eyes.

And despite being a witness, he decided to be a spectator and not warn his co-anchor! How weird. They later review the footage like a game call and Malika talks about how she hit a “2-pointer”.

A curious Richard Jefferson asks her if she still drank from it and she replied with a yes. Kendrick Perkins was the one to point out that Zach saw it but didn’t bother to tell her. An awkward encounter awaits the two for the next time around.

