“Malika Andrews don’t disrespect Kobe Bryant and his Lakers!”: When the ESPN reporter drew ridiculous parallels to LeBron James’ squad and the Mamba’s   

The LeBron James-led Lakers had a season to forget despite having three All-NBA level players. Kobe Bryant’s team in 2012 had a similar fate.

Well, when we revisit the Lakers’ sad season we are reminded of why sometimes stuffing your team with stars does not work out. The Lakers took on not two but three All-NBA caliber players and still did not make the playoffs.

The three-headed monster of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis are enough to put fear into the hearts of teams. However, that was not the case.

In fact, the Lakers faltered and stumbled. They were so bad that they couldn’t even make the play-in bracket, let alone the playoffs.

This is not the first time for the Los Angeles franchise to see such a team disintegrate. It happened once before when Kobe Bryant was the leader.

You know damn well Kobe Bryant had back to back season-ending injuries in 2013 & 2014. So for you to bring up 2013 when the Lakers actually made the playoffs unlike this year & 2019 when his body was finished is disgusting. @malika_andrews pic.twitter.com/NA0hh1LDmO — ¹² ²⁴ (@BeansGoated) April 6, 2022

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews makes absurd comparisons between Kobe Bryant’s team and LeBron James’ current squad

Malika Andrews compared the fall of the current squad to that of the 2012-13 Lakers. That team had a stacked line-up too. The likes of Steve Nash and Dwight Howard were signed on and the expectations were high.

However, they too did not live up to the hype. In a segment on ESPN, Matt Barnes talks about LeBron’s leadership and how it differs from Kobe’s.

Malika Andrews was quick to jab Kobe’s team by saying how they never won the playoffs. The truth is Kobe’s Lakers made it to the playoffs, unlike, LeBron’s team.

Moreover, Kobe had Achilles surgery that year, meaning that he was not performing to the best of his abilities. Fans on Twitter were quick to call her out.

Malika might have bitten off more than she can chew and while LeBron’s leadership is not under question, the two scenarios were still slightly different.

