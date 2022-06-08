“Winning the Finals MVP would mean everything!”: Stephen Curry discusses with Malika Andrews about the value of the Bill Russell trophy

ESPN’s Malika Andrews sits down with Stephen Curry before Game 3, asks him what would it mean to win Finals MVP

Getting drafted as the 7th pick in the 2009 Draft, Stephen Curry has had a career that no one, especially the Minnesota Timberwolves, could’ve imagined. The Warriors’ sharpshooter has redefined the way the game of basketball is played.

Steph started his NBA career riddled with injuries. However, around the end of the 2012-13 season, the Warriors bet on him, and signed him on a 4-year, $44 million extension. The rest, as they say, is history. What once was considered throwing money in a pit, soon came to be called the greatest steal in basketball history.

Also Read: “MJ, Kobe, and Magic are in a different class than Stephen Curry”: Tracy McGrady puts an asterisk on the Warriors guard’s 3 rings

Curry won 2 MVPs, 2 championships, multiple All-Stars, All-NBA selections, and whatnot. He has achieved everything an NBA player can hope for, everything except a Finals MVP trophy. As the Warriors face the Celtics in the Finals, Steph has a shot to win his 4th Championship and the Finals MVP honors.

Malika Andrews asks Stephen Curry what it would mean to get Finals MVP

The Warriors are in Boston, as they look to face the Celtics tonight for Game 3. Yesterday, the players sat down for media day ahead of Game 3. Malika Andrews sat down with Stephen Curry to talk about the Finals and more.

When asked what it would mean to get the coveted Finals MVP trophy. He replied and said,

Steph Curry joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today and discussed what a Finals MVP would mean to him: “There’s just so much joy in that moment no matter what. … You want to be able to experience it.” pic.twitter.com/i6Vrl9xuB2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 7, 2022

Also Read: “Michael Jordan used to starve his teammates, Stephen Curry gives them a concussion”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW MVP accidentally hits a ball on Gary Payton II’s face after missing an alley-oop

Watching Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant lift the Finals MVP trophy, Steph sure would’ve felt the need to get a Bill Russell trophy of his own. Steph has climbed to the top of the Finals MVP ladder. If he can keep up with himself, it won’t be long before he’s holding the last missing piece in his decorated resume.