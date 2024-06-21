“Man I’m Lightheaded”: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett Recall ‘Cigar Mishap’ from their 2008 Parade

Dec 29, 2010; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers, point guard Nate Robinson (4), small forward Paul Pierce (34), shooting guard Ray Allen (20) and power forward Glen Davis (11) check on an injury to power forward Kevin Garnett (5) in the first quarter of an NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Being Boston Celtics legends, both Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were beyond ecstatic when the franchise won the 2024 NBA Championship. As one might expect, the upcoming Celtics victory parade also made them nostalgic about their own parade after winning the 2008 NBA championship. And so, the two immediately got into the story, something that The Truth is embarrassed to tell to this day.

During the latest episode of KG: Certified, Garnett revealed that Pierce had made a fatal error ahead of and during their parade. For starters, he had been in a different party before the public one that the Celtics were set to have on duck boats.

While this initial problem may not sound as bad on its own, it’s his second mistake that had him at death’s door with pearly gates in sight. Almost coughing from his own laughter, KG explained,

“He [Paul Pierce] get on the duck boat [a different one from Kevin Garnett’s]. I look over, he crackin’! I just see P [Pierce] crackin’! His whole joint crackin!… I’m like ‘Damn, P having fun on his sh*t!’… We still getting it, but we ain’t rockin like that!”

While things were apparently going smooth for Pierce up to this point, it didn’t take long for the situation to go south,

“All of a sudden, I see smoke! You ain’t supposed to hit these [Churchill Cigars] like this [breathing in all the way]… I’m sitting up here, I’m in it, right?!… So I look up there, he already smoked about this much [points to rather large portion with his fingers] of the Churchill!

Garnett then hilariously explained how he realized his then-Boston Celtics co-star was in trouble.

“I then tell Sam Cassell… we gotta check on P. He like ‘What?! Where P at?!’… I ain’t seen no more smoke!… All of a sudden I look up, this n***a had a hat, the hat was super left. The shirt he had on – he was – he spit! He was like, ‘Man, I’m burnt!'”

As Garnett lost himself in his own laughter, all Paul Pierce could do, was offer an embarrassed smile, before announcing that he had said “Man, I’m lightheaded!” back then before passing out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

Not having the proper knowledge on how to consume cigars, especially powerful ones, can have some unsavory consequences. Unfortunately for Paul Pierce, he had to find that out in the worst way possible. In fact, the two then explained how even drinking a Red Bull didn’t keep him awake for long, as he passed out soon.

Despite the then-lead superstar of the Celtics going absolutely off the handle, it would be harsh to hold anything against him from that time. After all, the team had just gone and won the NBA championship. Why wouldn’t he enjoy himself a little?

But we’d certainly hope that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Co. take some precautions before trying to do something similar.