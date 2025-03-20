Man Who Led To Kobe Bryant’s $400 Million BodyArmor Payout Helped Former NBA Star In Beverage Industry Investments

Most NBA players explored different options for making additional money on top of their league salaries. While endorsement deals and commercial work always paid out, investments were what really put the dough in their pockets. Thaddeus Young knew this well, investing in several different ventures through his venture fund, including multiple beverage brands. He broke down his portfolio during a recent edition of the Out The Mud podcast.

Young mentioned how he began working with beverage mogul Lance Collins, a man who brought other notable NBA players into his industry. Two of Collins’ biggest partners were James Harden and Kobe Bryant, who invested in the sports drink BodyArmor.

In 2021, BodyArmor was purchased by Coca-Cola for a whopping $5.6 billion. How did Kobe and Harden make out? The Beard walked away with over $20 million on a $500,000 investment. The Mamba pulled in $400 million.

Suffice to say, Young continued to work with Collins considering the hits he’s had in the industry. He revealed that Collins created Caza Azul, Accelerator, Recover 180, and ZenWTR. “I’ve invested into all those,” revealed Young.,”He got the cheat sheet on all of it.”

It’s not just beverages that former NBA baller invests in though. Through his venture fund, he has explored numerous options to put his money into. He explained that having “access to a ton of different people,” including those who “came to games” allowed him to become an expert in risk versus strategy.

“I realized that I needed to put a process in place,” said Young. He revealed that he has a team that fields 50-60 deals per month, with each having the potential to net the now 36-year-old a big return.

It’s refreshing to see how he has built a fortune for himself where many retired players fail. He did not remain satisfied with the $152 million he earned playing in the NBA and set out to create a business empire. And his strategy to do so is brilliant.

Young is approaching investments with an almost mathematical methodology. He has set up a capable team to advise him and find businesses with the potential to grow.

It’s something even Kobe did when he formed his own venture capital fund with Jeff Stibel in 2013. The Mamba’s fund invested in a variety of companies from tech to media. BodyArmor remained one of the now-deceased legend’s biggest investment wins.

It’s possible we will witness Young turn into another billionaire athlete in the future. This, however, would be a lot more impressive than Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson pulling it off.