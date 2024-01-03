“Man, You Didn’t Kill No Lion”: Charles Barkley Once Ridiculed Manute Bol’s Legendary Sudanese Story by Altering Important Details

One of the two tallest NBA players in history at 7’7”, Manute Bol was a member of the Dinka Tribe, long before he was an NBA player, known for his impressive hunting feats. Perhaps, the most legendary one includes him killing a lion with a spear. However, Charles Barkley was skeptical that the former Warriors Center had performed such a humungous task.

As per narratives from his days in Turalei, located in Southern Sudan, Bol was expected to take care of his village’s pastures. When he was young, wildlife in the region was bustling and lions were a looming threat.

During an interview, the former 7’7” Center claimed that he had killed a lion during his teenage years. As the unrelenting beast was pouncing upon his cattle, Bol unleashed a spear at him in mid-flight!

However, Barkley thought that these narratives were fanciful. When Bol joined The Round Mound of Rebound in 1990, the forward claimed that his story about eliminating a lion mid-flight had to be a myth. In his 2022 memoir, Barkley: A Biography, author Timothy Bella penned down the 1987 rebounding leader’s feelings.

“Man, you didn’t kill no lion. That lion was old and dead when you showed,” asserted Charles Barkley to Manute Bol, as per the memoir.

Upon his arrival, Barkley got the much-needed services of a rim-protecter in the 76ers. The incredible Center had swatted more than his three shots per game before his arrival to the city of Brotherly Love. However, the rebounding phenom wasn’t thrilled to have him because of his lack of offensive ammunition.

He derided the Center for averaging fewer than two points in the preceding season. However, ultimately, he discovered that the man with more blocks than points is someone special.

Charles Barkley admired Manute Bol

As a teammate, The Round Mound of Rebound developed an immense respect for Nute and also was one of his close friends. When one of the tallest Centers in NBA history met an untimely demise in 2010, at the age of 47, the 1993 MVP was full of adulation.

Barkley expressed, “It was an honor and a pleasure to play with Manute. He was a wonderful guy.” Apart from that, he compared him to his other former teammate Rich Mahorn, who had a low temperament. The NBA great called them both “peas in a pod”. He recalled Bol losing it against Americans in case anything went wrong.

“He was hilarious. Anytime anything would happen, a plane would be late, luggage would be lost, whatever, he would say ‘You f—in’ Americans,’ It cracked me up every time,” revealed the NBA analyst.

He also lauded the “wonderful guy” for redirecting much of his money to humanitarian efforts in the war-torn city of Darfur in Sudan. The forward considered the towering Center a symbol of intelligence and someone who had keen interests outside of basketball.