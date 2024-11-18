Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford Wore a $200,000 Luxury Watch to the Knicks Game

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford turned heads during his courtside visit to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets. The 27-year-old forward attended the NBA Cup contest wearing a luxury $200k Audemars Piguet watch, that attracted the attention of fans.

The model the English star wore is the 37mm Royal Oak ‘Rainbow’ Openworked 15468BC in 18k frosted white gold. According to an Instagram luxury site’s reporting on the watch, “The rainbow bezel is set with 32 baguette-cut gemstones of 12 different variations: ruby, emerald and sapphires in a range of colours.”

Even though the retail price of the watch is $134,600, the rare timepiece goes for around $200,000 in the market.

This elaborate watch isn’t out of the comfort zone of the soccer star. Rashford is an avid watch collector and owns one of the more premium watch collections in sports. Two of the most expensive watches in his collection are from the watch brand Richard Mille.

At a retail price of $195,000, the Richard Mille RM67-02 ‘Wayde van Niekerk’ in his collection is a beautiful timepiece. The watch pays tribute to track and field athlete Wayde van Niekerk and his South African roots. It consists of blue, green and red hand-painted dial bridges, reminiscent of the South African flag.

The most expensive watch in his collection is the Richard Mille RM35-02 ‘Rafael Nadal’. Similar to the previous watch, this also pays tribute to an athlete, tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The retail price for this watch is $220,000, but the market price is $1 million.

The Knicks gave Rashford a special gift after the game

The Knicks recognized Rashford during his visit to the game. All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson went over to the soccer star and gifted him a signed game-worn jersey.

Moments before Brunson gifted the jersey to Rashford, he knocked down the game-winning three-pointer, which made the moment more memorable.

On the night Brunson finished with 37 points, seven assists and three rebounds on 60% shooting from the field. His stellar performance willed the Knicks to a gutsy victory over the Nets.