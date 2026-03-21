Mara Braun Ecstatic Getting First Round March Madness Win With Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride in Attendance

While there have been some March Madness nail biters for the men’s and women’s tournaments so far, there has also been some one-sided whoopings, with one of those including the women’s Minnesota Gophers squad stomping out Green Bay 75-58. A standout player from that game was Mara Braun.

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Braun racked up 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist in 40-minutes of play time. It was an inspired performance, but it tracked considering who was in attendance for the game. WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride watched, most likely serving as some scouts for the Minnesota Lynx.

Braun and company were aware that some bigs from the WNBA were there, but it didn’t stop her from feeling the nerves. She admitted to this during a postgame interview following the Gophers first round win.

“It’s so cool, we love watching them, we really look up to them. When we found out they were going to be here I was just so excited, I’m hoping I can meet Napheesa,” stated the 22-year-old sensation

Braun was understandably excited. Even if Minnesota goes home in round two, it meant the world for her to ball out with some notable eyes on her.

“Just the support means so much to us. The role models they are for us, that they are willing to come here and take time out of their lives and watch us play in this environment. It means a lot to us,” she added.

Mara Braun on winning their first round game with Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier in attendance “It’s so cool, we love watching them, we look up to them, when we found out they were going to be here I was just so excited, I’m hoping I can meet Napheesa… the support means so… pic.twitter.com/y8BDNHyS4U — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) March 21, 2026

Braun isn’t just an ordinary fan. She’s a player on the rise, motivated by greatness. If Collier and McBride catch wind of this interview, they’ll hopefully see someone who could be a future teammate.

Honestly, this is what March is all about. Those full-circle moments where the next wave gets a glimpse of what’s possible, right in front of them. Braun didn’t just put up a solid stat line, she showed she can handle the spotlight, the pressure, and yeah, even a little bit of starstruck energy without letting it shake her game. That balance matters.

It’s one thing to admire greatness, it’s another to rise to the occasion when it’s watching you live. Whether this tournament run keeps rolling or gets cut short, this felt like one of those stepping-stone performances you look back on later and say, “that’s when it started to feel real.”

And if you’re Minnesota, you’ve got to love that. Not just the win, but the mindset. Because players who can channel nerves into fuel instead of fear? Those are the ones who don’t just dream about the next level, they end up fitting right into it.