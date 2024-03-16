mobile app bar

Projected to Be Drafted by Sparks, Cameron Brink Describes Stephen Curry and Seth Curry’s Reactions After WNBA Draft Announcement

Prateek Singh
Published

Stephen Curry, Seth Curry and Cameron Brinks. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Cameron Brink declared for the WNBA draft after four years at Stanford. Among the thousands of congratulatory messages she received, two in particular won her heart. These reactions were from her godbrothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry. During a recent conversation with People, Brink unveiled what the brothers had to say to her.

Steph made a special video for her, congratulating the 22-year-old for the next major step in her career. Brink said, “Steph made this funny video, which I’m laughing about because my parents showed me before they put it on ESPN, and he was like, ‘League her.’ He always says that which I think is funny.”

As for her other godbrother, she said that Seth is usually a very shy person, so to get a message from him was special and emotional at the same time. She said, “But him sending a video and he looked genuinely excited, made me super happy.”

Brink said that the two brothers have always been her support system and in this new chapter in her career, she’ll need all the guidance from both of them. This has been an incredible year so far for Brink as she won her third Defensive Player of the Year award and also the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about why she thinks this was the right time to declare, Brink said that she wanted to get done with this part before the postseason’s conclusion. Because now she only has one thing on her mind, March Madness.

Cameron Brink’s 2024 WNBA Draft projection

According to the Winsidr 2024 WNBA Mock Draft 2.0, Brink is slated to be the second pick in the draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, only behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark who would be drafted by the Indiana Fever. Brink has played 31 games this season and she is averaging 17.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. She is also shooting 51.2% from the field and her FT shooting percentage is at an impressive 85.

While she is seen as one of the best overall talents in the pool, Brink’s ability as an elite shot blocker can never be praised enough. With everything that she has to offer, it’s going to be a no-brainer for the Sparks to pick her up on draft night.

