“If you give a pig a pancake, then he’ll want some syrup”: Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody talks about his NBA experience so far and his expectations

Warriors’ rookie and #14 draft pick Moses Moody talks about how he’s feeling the NBA experience, and his expectations

The Golden State Warriors are off to a flying start to their season. Going unbeaten in the preseason, the Warriors got to 4 wins before losing their first contest.

They currently boast a 5-1 record and are 2 games in an eight-game homestand. After they beat the Thunder 103-82 on Saturday, they have had 4 days of rest. Tonight, they take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga made his NBA debut in that contest, scoring 3 points in 6 minutes. The other Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody has played 4 games, averaging 7.8 minutes, 2 points, 1.3 rebounds.

Moody played a game for the Warriors G-League affiliate, scoring 17 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Both Moody and Kuminga are headed to the G-League, for their game against the NBA G-League Ignite.

Warriors assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/6dXUOmDD1K — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 3, 2021

Moses Moody has set some lofty personal goals in the NBA

In order to be successful, you need to have ambition along with the work that goes in. Warriors’ rookie Moses Moody surely understands the same. In a recent press conference, Moody was asked about his NBA experience so far, and if it’s all he’d hoped for.

Moses replied and said,

“It’s not as different as I anticipated it to be. Whenever you get something you want, you finally get it, you want something else. All I ever wanted was to make it to the NBA. Now I want to be an All-Star… If you give a pig a pancake, then he’ll want some syrup.”

Moses Moody: “If you give a pig a pancake, then he’ll want some syrup.”#DubNation pic.twitter.com/ZTMqgTt7Um — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) November 2, 2021

To have goals like those, we sure hope Moody would put in the work needed to achieve them. If he can develop as a player quickly, he sure would help Steph, Dray, and Klay get their fourth ring.

It is nice to see the rookies taking the initiative and heading to the G-League. With the current Warriors’ squad and the bench, it is hard for them to get minutes in games. The minutes they spend with the Santa Cruz Warriors would only help in their development and the betterment of the Warriors’ future.