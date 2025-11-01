Kevin Garnett Spells Out What’s Still Missing From Paolo Banchero’s Game

It’s only been a few games since the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, but fans and pundits alike believe that the Orlando Magic have a bit of a Paolo Banchero problem. Banchero has often been touted as one of the players of the future, expected to lead the next generation of NBA stars, but he’s made little progress in his time as a shooter in the Magic City.

Advertisement

This has led to the team’s offense suffering, even after signing Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies over the summer. They currently rank 20th in offensive rating, about the same as last season. This could mean two things: either the problem, glaring as it is, has gone unnoticed, or the offseason work put into addressing it has yet to yield results.

Either way, Banchero is smack dab in the middle of it all, and consequently, he’s catching much of the criticism coming the Magic’s way. He has shot just 30% on mid-range jumpers and has been woefully amateurish with his 3s, getting the bucket only 26.3% of his attempts.

Ahead of the 2025 season, many, including former NBA champion Paul Pierce, had higher expectations for the Magic’s performance. Some even expected them to be contenders in the Eastern Conference, considering how weakened it is right now. Unfortunately, with a 2-4 record, that now seems like a far-fetched bet.

Former NBA champion Kevin Garnett, during a discussion with Pierce about their disappointment in the Magic this season, shared what he would like to see from Banchero moving forward.

“I love Paolo,” he said while looking frustrated. “I don’t see him no burst… Like he got another level to me. He’s got another level to him, and it ain’t all grassy. No! You have got to understand, to be king of the hill … he’s young still. I think he’s a little too heavy. I would like him to be a little lighter and use his athleticism,” Garnett added.

Garnett wants Banchero to outsprint guys and make more runs across the court. “He don’t rebound as great as I think he can,” an animated Garnett exclaimed.

The former champion went on to compare Banchero’s situation to Victor Wembanyama, saying that while people look at the Frenchman and marvel at how he keeps finding new levels to his game, they don’t see even a hint of that with the Magic star. And this is something that needs to change.

“Paolo can outrun a lot of guys. He can actually be the first down. He could get by his man. He could go dunk that vs lay it up,” Garnett asserted, comparing it to Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell. “Spider, he will take that shot. Spider will go in there and try you. Spider will dunk on your m*********** a**.

Being more physical on the court is certainly one way to go. Meanwhile, an argument can also be made for Banchero still playing like the weight of the world is on him, when in reality, he is surrounded by talented shooters like Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner. Whatever the solution is, Banchero and the Magic team management will need to come up with it soon.