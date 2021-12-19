“Marry Jaylen Brown, f*ck Jayson Tatum, kill Ime Udoka”: NBA Twitter trolls Al Horford’s sister for the wild tweet she now deleted

Anna Horford, sister of Al Horford, gets heavily trolled as she posts out a wild tweet regarding Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Ime Udoka.

Recently, Anna Horford, sister of Al Horford, posted a rather questionable and wild tweet. Being active on social media, Anna asked her followers to ask her a few questions, which she would answer.

Among the bunch of interesting questions was a pretty strange reply. The user decided to play a quick game of “marry, kill, f*ck”. And the options – Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Ime Udoka.

Keep in mind, Anna could’ve easily chosen to not answer the question like she ignored most of the other questions. However, she tweeted out her wild answer:

“Only because I HAVE to choose… Marry Jaylen, f*ck Tatum, kill Ime.”

Someone tell Al Horford’s sister she doesn’t *HAVE* to do anything… ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/91NfBPpZWM — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 18, 2021

“Had to delete my Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka tweet”: Anna Horford

As soon as she sent out the tweet, Anna was heavily trolled for the same.

That’s her shooting her shot pic.twitter.com/BuNfxsV3pq — BurnettMade139 (@ThreatsThomas) December 19, 2021

She outta pocket THATS HER BROTHERS TEAMMATES https://t.co/JxQC0IKHwL — Happy Suit AKA The Black Steve Harrington (@Nanclyy) December 19, 2021

Tatum and Brown tonight after seeing the Anna Horford tweets pic.twitter.com/ksmMJu3lpg — sosa (@bandedcoupe) December 19, 2021

The trolls went way out of hand with their jokes. So much that Anna actually had to delete her tweet.

Had to delete the “marry, f*ck, kill” tweet. Men hate women. This is why we can’t have nice things. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) December 18, 2021

However, this didn’t stop NBA Twitter from mocking Al’s sister.

Stop playing victim. U got no accountability — …. (@embiid2ndburner) December 19, 2021

Literally all you had to do was ignore the question don’t act like you’re the victim now — Connor #RCTID (@CreeperDude17) December 18, 2021

Bro that is a game for 6th graders your brother literally plays with these dudes how do you not see that it’s just inappropriate and weird lmfao — Lifelong 88 Fan (@johnlelway) December 19, 2021

Al is rolling over in his grave and hes not even dead‍♂️ — ✗✗ (@MooreForSix) December 19, 2021

A few hours after the tweet went viral, the Celtics defeated the Knicks. With Brown and JT combining for 48 points, it’s safe to assume things weren’t awkward in the Cs’ locker room.