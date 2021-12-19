“Larry Bird was the best shooter I’ve ever seen”: When Julius Erving lauded the Celtics legend while also appreciating him for being a “smart passer”

Larry Bird was indeed one of the best shooters in NBA history, however, Dr. J complemented the Celtics legend for being a “smart passer”.

Long before the league was dominated by LeBron James in the 2010s or Kobe Bryant in the 2000s or Michael Jordan in the 1990s, it was Larry Bird who was one of the deadliest players in the league, back in the 1980s. Long-time Boston Celtics legend Bird is one of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever witnessed.

Averaging 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists during his 13-year career, on an incredible 49.6/37.6/88.6 shooting split, Bird was one of the most prolific shooters the league has ever witnessed. And built up a pretty solid resume – 12 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA teams selections, 3 All-Defensive teams selections, won the 1980 ROTY, 3 MVPs, 3 Championships, and 2 Finals MVP.

“Larry Bird has no weakness in his game”: Dr. J

NBA legend Julius Erving was one of the many iconic players to have respected Bird’s game. In the 68 times the two faced off against each other, Larry not only had a winning 35-33 record, but also outscored (22.9-21.1), outrebounded (11.6-6.4), out-assisted (5.85-4), and even recorded more steals (1.9-1.7), completely dominating Dr. J.

In his autobiography, Julius lauded Bird for the incredible shooter he was, and even for being a “smart passer”. Erving wrote:

“What I notice right away about Larry, even as a rookie, is that not only he can get his shot, and he has amazing range for a big man, but he will make it too. He may be the best shooter I’ve ever seen. And he is a smart passer, able to thread the ball through inches of daylight. And he will not stop working.”

Julius also managed to break down Larry’s game in his autobiography:

“Bird and I have an interesting relationship on the court. When I defend him, and when the Celtics draft Kevin McHale and move Larry to the small forward, that becomes a regular matchup for me. If he puts the ball down on the floor, then I think I have him. I can poke the ball away and maybe get a steal. Larry’s game doesn’t have any weaknesses, but among his relative strengths, he’s least skilled as a dribbler. When he’s guarding me, he can’t stay with me. But I’ll be honest, I can’t really stop him, either. And at that point in my career, he’s a better rebounder than I am. But remember, he’s ten years younger.”