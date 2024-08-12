Martin Lawrence’s Questionable Birthday Message To Ja Morant Gets Called Out By NBA Fans

Ja Morant didn’t celebrate his 25th birthday with any elaborate celebration or at least none of it was posted on social media. However, the Memphis Grizzlies guard did receive a lot of love from his fans on social media. Renowned actor Martin Lawrence was among the many to wish Morant. But, the graphic that he used was rather controversial.

Martin Lawrence took to X to wish Morant. The American actor-comedian had a wholesome message,

“say happy birthday to @JaMorant young fella is 25”.

However, Lawrence used an image of himself holding a gun, which gained unnecessary attention.

The actor is the most popular for his role as a policeman in the “Bad Boys” franchise. This explains the reason behind the selection of the image. Hence, users called him out for being insensitive to post it due to Morant’s history with firearms.

In 2023, Ja Morant was in the limelight for reasons he would like to forget. During a trip to a nightclub in Denver, the All-Star flashed a gun. Even after serving an eight-game suspension for the same, the guard would make the same error merely a few months later. This time, the high-flyer was brandishing a firearm during an Instagram Live session.

Adam Silver believed it was for the best to suspend Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season. Apart from getting his reputation tarnished, the youngster had also lost out on a huge amount of money.

Now, it seems as though Morant hasn’t been indulging in any such activities. To avoid things being taken out of proportion, it’ll be best for him to not repost or comment on Lawrence’s social media posts.