Marveling At 35 Y/o Stephen Curry’s 2023-24 Season, Shaquille O’Neal Shares ‘Absurd’ Stats From His First Few Games

Suiting up for his 15th professional campaign, Stephen Curry has been terrific early in the season. The 6ft 3” guard has been battling the infamous father time and putting up some jaw-dropping performances. The brilliance of Steph is a huge reason behind the Golden State Warriors having begun the season with an incredible 5-2 record, being placed 3rd in the West.

Just like any other Steph Curry fan, Shaquille O’Neal has gushed over The Baby-Faced Assassin’s incredible start to the season. The TNT analyst, who is an avid social media enthusiast, revealed his admiration for the two-time Most Valuable Player by sharing a graphic with the latter’s stats on his Instagram Story.

Even though the Warriors suffered a loss since this graphic was posted by @hooper, Steph’s stats are incredible. Having played 31.7 minutes per game (his lowest since the 2011-2012 season), the sharpshooter has recorded 30.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. The 35-year-old’s efficiency has been off the charts, shooting the ball at 54.5/48.8/92.9 splits.

Early in the season, Steph even showcased his ability to perform in the clutch. During the GSW’s first clash of the In-Season Tournament, Chef Curry knocked down a game-winning shot. Playing against the Shai-Gilgeous Alexander-less Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bay Area side’s leader drilled a contested layup to allow his team to clinch a 141-139 win.

Shaquille O’Neal is a huge fan of Stephen Curry

Over the past several years now, Shaquille O’Neal has admitted to being an avid supporter of Stephen Curry. Apart from considering the GSW guard as his favorite player, Shaq even jokingly calls himself the “Black Steph Curry”.

One of Shaq’s many running gags is comparing himself to the greatest long-distance shooter ever. On more than one instance, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has dubbed himself to be the “Black Steph Curry”.

Off the court, Shaq and Steph have much more in common than we can imagine. The two NBA icons were endorsing FTX. The company operated a fraud-ridden cryptocurrency exchange and all its endorsers were slapped with lawsuits. Earlier in the year, during live TV, O’Neal hilariously blamed Curry for getting into trouble.