$160 Million Stephen Curry Hilariously Steals ‘Freebies’ and Throws Dime to Wife Ayesha Curry and Son Canon

Arjun Julka
|Published Nov 24, 2022

Image Courtesy: USA TODAY Sports

A great night for Dub Nation, with the Warriors taking care of matters at home, having a comfortable win over the LA Clippers, who were minus their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Splash Brothers had Andrew Wiggins join the party, who scored a season-high 31-points.

A sold-out crowd in attendance, the city of San Francisco had one of its first families in attendance. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had his wife, Ayesha Curry, and son Cannon to cheer him as he drilled some 3-pointers. Nonetheless, the reigning Finals MVP ensured playing the perfect host at Chase Center.

Amid a break during the Warriors-Clippers contest, Steph would surprise wife Ayesha and son Cannon with some freebies, throwing down dimes to the Mother-Son duo.

Improving their record 9-10, the Warriors are only one win away from being +500.

Stephen Curry plays the perfect family man.

Being one of the richest athletes in all of American sports doesn’t stop Steph from engaging in some cheap thrills which are nonetheless nothing short of adorable in the below case.

Another priceless moment captured during the night was son Canon emulating Steph Curry’s iconic night-night celebration.

Stephen Curry: The man with the Midas touch.

One of the highest-paid players in the league, Stephen Curry’s net worth stands at a massive $160 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the four-time champion makes $30-40 million from endorsements alone via big brands like Under Armour, Rakuten, and Nissan.

The Warriors superstar has enjoyed a long-standing association with sports apparel giant Under Armour, even having his signature line with them. Earlier this year, various reports revealed Steph would be nearing a lifetime deal with UA that could fetch him over a billion dollars.

Well, there is no questioning the moolah Steph is about rake in, given his accomplishments, coupled with him playing the perfect ambassador to the game of basketball.

