"Michael Jordan was just a victim that night!" : Allen Iverson explains what transpired between him and the Black Cat during his rookie year after the infamous crossover

Michael Jordan did not like being shown up – his dissent was evident when he met Allen Iverson after the “crossover” incident.

When you start your career by making the G.O.A.T do the splits, you know you are special. That is exactly what Allen Iverson did, and Michael Jordan was not pleased one bit. He hated to be shown up on court – such was his competitive nature. To be dropped like a hot potato in that fashion en route to winning your second treble is even more embarrassing.

Jordan did have his moments where he was humbled – but that was when he was a newbie himself. Established greats like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and the Bad Boy Pistons dominated the league at that time. He waited for his turn, and when it came, he grabbed it with both hands. One can imagine he did not like going through the pain of being played like a rookie again.

To rub salt into his wounds, Allen Iverson told him that he was his idol after the game. Like a panther nursing a wound, Jordan was snarky with his comeback. He minced no words and called him a “Little B*&ch”. Iverson could do nothing but take it on the chin because he knew what MJ was capable of.

Allen Iverson does not hide the fact that his favorite player growing up was Michael Jordan – Just like everybody else

Like every kid who grew up in the ’80s and 90s, AI worshipped Michael Jordan. Iverson lived out the dreams of millions though – he got to play against his idol. Just like Kobe Bryant (same draft class), AI was stoked to play against Jordan. The Answer did not have to fast-track his career to play against Jordan though, playing two years of college.

He played the same position as Jordan, the Shooting Guard. While he was no way close to the height that the league average was, Iverson slipped through defenses like a hot knife through butter. His low center of gravity and innate ability to dribble a basketball like it was tied to his hand made him an impossible player to guard against.

Not even the great Kobe Bryant or LeBron James won as many scoring titles as he did. They may have had more points than Iverson, but when he dominated, all people could do is stand back and witness the magic.

