“Masterful At Controlling The Emotional Climate”: When Phil Jackson Crowned Michael Jordan a Better Leader Compared to Kobe Bryant

The names of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant continue to serve as benchmarks for two defining eras in the NBA landscape. Amidst their contributions, the comparisons between the legendary shooting guards have often become a prominent narrative since the inception of the century. One such instance occurred when Phil Jackson candidly shared his viewpoint on leadership, deeming MJ a better commander than the Black Mamba.

Their former head coach had expressed his stance in his 2013 memoir, Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success. His comments emphasized the 14x All-Star’s “superior skills as a leader” while shedding light on his greatness. Consequently, the statement undervalued the tactical acumen and teamwork of the 5x champion in an attempt to re-establish the pecking order.

“Though at times he could be hard on his teammates, Michael was masterful at controlling the emotional climate of the team with the power of his presence. Once he bought into the triangle, he knew instinctively how to get the players on board to make it work,” the 6ft 8″ icon wrote.

The remarks of the Montana-born circled two crucial parameters of judgment – emotional availability and tactical knowledge. According to him, the former Chicago Bulls guard had aced both aspects, rationalizing his path to exceptional success. At the same time, Bryant allegedly had his fair share of shortcomings in this regard, diminishing his impact as the central cog of the triangle offense.

In the history of the league, Jackson stands alone as the sole head coach to lead both the icons to title-winning campaigns. Understandably, his assessment carried a hefty volume as the 78-year-old had worked within the vicinity of both the MVPs. Yet, it further highlighted his seeming bias towards the New York-born as it served as a repeat of several such past occasions.

Phil Jackson had always sided with Michael Jordan

Throughout the book, the former NBA head coach broke down several such instances to put the focus entirely on Jordan. At one point, the 1996 Coach of the Year pointed out the difference in their physical build while discussing their dissimilarities. Even on that occasion, Jackson evidently backed the 5x MVP, skewing the debate further in the latter’s favor.

“Michael [Jordan] was stronger, with bigger shoulders and a sturdier frame. He also had large hands that allowed him to control the ball better and make subtle fakes…Kobe is more flexible—hence, his favorite nickname, ‘Black Mamba,’” the former New York Knicks executive mentioned.

Later, Jackson pointed out the legends’ willingness to socialize while further backing the 6x Finals MVP. “Michael was more charismatic and gregarious than Kobe. He loved being with his teammates and security guards, playing cards, smoking cigars, and joking around. Kobe is different…He was younger than the other players and hadn’t been able to develop his social skills in college,” he stated.

The continual effort to add momentum to the Black Jesus’ legacy remained a repetitive theme in the memoir. While several agreed with his viewpoint, a significant contingent refused to acknowledge the comments. As a result, this narrative caused a series of controversies from the start, adding a layer to the argument surrounding the greats.