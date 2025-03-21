Matt Barnes Says Failed Suns Trade Messed Kevin Durant’s Mentality, Predicts a Move Out of Phoenix This Summer

There are teams like the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz that are “battling” for the worst record in the NBA, but there may be team in the league more miserable than the Phoenix Suns. The Suns had championship aspirations coming into this season, but the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal hasn’t been nearly enough to overcome the rest of the roster’s shortcomings, and as a result, the Suns are tied for the 10th spot in the West with a 33-37 record.

Advertisement

The Suns did their best to change their fortunes by attempting to land Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, but Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause blew that up. They then pivoted to trying to trade Kevin Durant to Golden State, but KD shot that idea down. Since that point, the vibes have been awful in Phoenix, and especially with Durant.

Matt Barnes spoke about it on the latest episode of All the Smoke, and he suggested that this could be Durant’s last year in Phoenix because of how bad things have gotten.

“I really think that owner [Mat Ishbia] trying to throw him in the trade because Bradley Beal clogged up the pipeline, I think that f***** KD’s mental up. I think he felt really disrespected,” Barnes said. He brought up how Durant also briefly touched upon the same on Draymond Green’s podcast, but didn’t spill the whole tea.

Durant told Draymond Green on his podcast that the reason he shot down the Golden State trade was that he didn’t think it would be good for him or the team to make a change so late in the season, but as one of the game’s best and most respected players, there’s no question that he had to have been caught off guard by the Suns trying to ship him out.

What are the best landing spots for Kevin Durant if he forces his way out this offseason?

The offseason seems like the perfect time for Durant to move on from the Suns, especially if, as expected, they miss the playoffs or go out in the play-in game. This doesn’t seem to be a salvageable situation in Phoenix, and with his basketball mortality staring him in the face, KD could be moved to force his way to a contender.

Barnes suggested the Rockets and the Thunder as possible landing spots for Durant, and both make a lot of sense for all parties involved. Each team has a deep war chest of draft picks, an elite coach, a talented young core, and a strong defensive identity. Adding a two-time Finals MVP like Durant is an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day.

Stephen A. Smith said earlier this month that the Thunder should do what they can to reunite with Durant, especially if they don’t win the title this year. “They’ve got so many assets, they have stuff to give away, they can’t possibly use all of them…Sam Presti has had 17 years and has never closed.”

“The Oklahoma City Thunder should go and get Kevin Durant back.” —@stephenasmith on where KD should land if the Thunder don’t win it all this season pic.twitter.com/uaB3qO26yn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 3, 2025

The possibility of Durant returning to OKC so many years after he left them for the Warriors is such a tantalizing storyline, but it’s definitely complicated by the very real possibility that the Thunder could win the title this year. If they do, the narrative of Durant once again going to an already stacked team is bound to resurface, fair or not.

If the Thunder do fall short in the postseason, Durant could be the missing piece to put them over the top. Leaving a miserable situation in Phoenix for the possibility of ending his career on a happy note back in OKC is something that any fan of one of the game’s greatest scorers should hope for.