Matt Barnes Uses Hilarious Gym Analogy to Describe Suns’ ‘Failed’ Big 3 of KD, Booker, and Beal

There have been several failed superteams examples in the league but the Phoenix Suns did not learn their lessons. Now, the team looks like a dumpster fire, with the caption; it’s time to break it up. Even Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson agreed with the notion that everybody is talking about. The duo thinks the team lacks a good base, comparable to a gym “dude” who doesn’t hit the legs workout. The team is undoubtedly strong but lacks the stability to execute.

On their podcast, ‘All The Smoke Unplugged’, former NBA bad boys Jackson and Barnes went all in on the Suns and their “very expensive” trio.

“I f*k with all three of them. But I always felt like this team was one of those dudes in the gym that only did upper body, upper body strong as a motherf*ker…but they stood on two sticks for legs,” said Barnes.

In Barnes’ view, the problem isn’t with the ‘Big Three’ either; it’s all about the management not picking the right pieces. Analyzing his stand, it feels like he has a point here. Devin Booker isn’t a facilitator; he is a scorer. Before trading away Chris Paul, the 6’4″ guard looked fluid playing the ‘two spot’, and shifting him to the one has been crucial to the team’s production.

Another thing the Phoenix side lacks is an elite rim protector. Jusuf Nurkić is great as an offensive weapon, but his presence on the boards doesn’t quite make up for his lack of defensive prowess. Even Jackson pointed out the same while discussing the deficiencies in the Suns roster.

“I just don’t think it’ll ever work when you get three stars and none of them are defenders.”

Moving forward, the NBA duo compared the Suns with the KD-Kyrie Nets, pointing out that the Nets roster was well-rounded and had the right pieces. If it weren’t for the unfortunate string of injuries, the 2020–22 team would have at least clinched one title together. Since their sweep in the playoffs, analysts and fans can not help but analyze their situation. There have been various suggestions, including one from DeMarcus Cousins.

DeMarcus Cousins offers up a good deal for the Suns

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is footing a gigantic bill to secure the franchise’s first championship. The Suns ‘Big Three’ are set to make $150 million next season, excluding every other salary or expense the team will foot to run it back next season. DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t think that the Suns should move forward with their plans. He suggested swapping Bradley Beal for a better two-way player, possibly Jimmy Butler. Appearing on his show ‘Bully Ball’, Cousins added,

“I wouldn’t be mad at a Brad Beal-Jimmy Butler move. Jimmy Butler is 34, and 35 coming up, he is on a way different timeline than those young guys in Miami. You got Terry Rozier there, and you got Bam down there. Those are two younger guys. It makes sense for both guys.”

While the trade makes plenty of sense from a championship standpoint, it’s tough to argue for Butler’s departure from the Heat. Moreover, there is a no-trade clause in Beal’s contract that makes this even more difficult.

As for the Heat, the team is built around Jimmy Buckets, and if it weren’t for the spiteful Blazers organization, Butler could have played alongside Damian Lillard. But considering that both Butler and Lillard are currently sitting out with injuries, it’s hard to imagine what the Heat’s postseason could have looked like.