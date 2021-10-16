“Maturing is realizing Paul George peaked higher than Allen Iverson”: Knicks fan invites flak for downplaying 2000-01 NBA MVP and 4-time scoring champion’s basketball feats

There doesn’t seem to be any reason to compare Paul George to Allen Iverson, but a Knicks fan took it upon himself to do exactly that.

With every passing day, it seems we’re straying further from the light of reason. That is, at least, the feeling you get when you trawl through the endless NBA-related tweets out there.

There seems to be no sign of intelligent life forms by and large, mainly because an avid fan like me can only spot casuals who watched highlights and ran narratives gain all kinds of traction on social media.

That is indeed what social media does – amplify idiots’ voices and repress that of reasonable people. It’s the nature of the whole engagement game.

Even so, there was one particular take that seems to have won the ‘Sh*tpost Award of 2021 offseason’. It’s inherently so bad that you’d cringe for sure if you were to encounter someone voicing it in real life.

Knicks fan catches universal flak for claiming Paul George peaked higher than Allen Iverson

Paul George is one hell of a basketball player. He is possibly the one player in the league today who carries out every single skill in the book at an above-average rate.

Irrespective of whichever player you pick in the NBA, there’s something Paul George does better than him. However, this doesn’t mean that his impact is at an MVP level yet.

That was indeed the level that Allen Iverson showcased to the whole world throughout 2000-01. And that season is a major reason why Iverson’s peak will always be eulogized – decades after the world saw it.

To put it simply, Iverson easily had a top-5 peak among all shooting guards in league history. Such performances deserve proper reverence, not subtle shots as the one taken by this Knicks fan.

Maturing is realizing that Paul George peaked higher than Allen Iverson pic.twitter.com/Cfh4bQCj14 — 💙💽🧡 (@KnicksKaiSZN) October 15, 2021

No. Paul George will never touch the legacy of Allen Iverson, whether it is on the court or off it. And Paul George certainly has a ways to go before he become the kind of terror to defenses that Iverson was on a nightly basis.