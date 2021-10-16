“Kevin Durant made a brick do 100 bricks, made $100 million off $1 million”: Reports reveals just how successful the Nets star’s most eye-catching investment has been

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant massive and eye-catching investment shows exponential growth in the market as per reports

Kevin Durant is a certified baller on the court, but you don’t need us to tell you that.

The man is a 7-foot sniper with a guard’s handles, and frankly, all the talent in the world to potentially become the greatest of all time.

The Slim Reaper is so good, most analysts in the NBA community aren’t even worried about the Nets regressing this upcoming season, without Kyrie Irving. Why? Because they still have the Kevin Durant.

Simply put, on the court, he couldn’t be much more successful than he is already. And it seems he isn’t doing that bad off the court either.

Some time ago, the player had made… let’s say an ‘interesting’ investment. And well, it seems that investment has done more than just come good.

Allow us to explain.

Kevin Durant will now be making over a $100 million from his investment in a marijuana-based business

Yep, that is in fact true.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the tweet below.

Cannabis e-commerce platform Dutchie has raised $350 million at a $3.75 billion valuation. The crazy part? Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, and @35Ventures invested a combined $1 million in early rounds. That’s now worth over $100 million. Sheeeshhh 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S2nXABY9p4 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 16, 2021

A well-executed business around cannabis was always going to be expected to do really well. Even with that being said though, this is simply incredible.

Given how well this business is doing already, it is incredibly likely that other figures will also look to invest in this venture, which in turn will only make it that much bigger in the future.

Kevin Durant made a brick do 100 bricks, made $100 million off $1 million — Amulya Shekhar (@tweet_amulya) October 16, 2021

Kevin Durant may have made countless investments in his life so far. But, we doubt many packed as much risk as this one initially did. And now, we doubt many will be able to match the rewards that this one brings.

