“Teach your kids not to value materialistic things over lives”: When Michael Jordan addressed the killings of young kids in light of procuring a pair of Air Jordans

Michael Jordan would address the killings happening to procure his signature shoes Air Jordan. His Airness believed it was the parents’ responsibility to teach their kids not to value materialistic things over life.

It would not be wrong to say that there will never be anyone like Michael Jordan. Once cut out from his high-school team, MJ became a legend of the game created by James Naismith. Jordan’s dominance on the court would make him a larger-than-life personality.

The 6x champion was the first NBA player to do television endorsements. Soon MJ was everywhere, right from billboards to music videos to starring in feature films as the main lead. However, it was his signature shoe Air Jordan that made him a trademark.

Any sneakerheads collection is incomplete without a pair of AJs. According to Yahoo Sports, the Air Jordans generated a revenue of $4.7B during a pandemic year.

The phenomena behind having possession of AJ got to such an extent that it had young criminals kill children for a pair of shoes. Despite costing $150 at the time, the kicks would sell like hotcakes.

Michael Jordan addresses the killings happening to have a pair of his signature shoes.

The obsession for the AJs was such that people would commit murders to procure them. The jury had even considered the death penalty for the accused involved in this horrific crime.

When asked how would he stop children from fighting over or killing each other for his signature shoes, MJ replied,

“It doesn’t start with personality, I think it starts with the parents to teach these kids not to value materialistic things over life.”

Jordan made some significant points. The superstar understood the kids’ obsession to own a pair of AJs. However, MJ preached not valuing materialistic things over the lives of people.

It certainly holds true when people say God will never create another Michael Jordan. The ten-time scoring champion was a once-in-a-lifetime attraction.