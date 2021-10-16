Basketball

“Teach your kids not to value materialistic things over lives”: When Michael Jordan addressed the killings of young kids in light of procuring a pair of Air Jordans

"Teach your kids not to value materialistic things over lives": When Michael Jordan addressed the killings of young kids in light of procuring a pair of Air Jordans
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I play Dota 2 to carry Slacks"; Gabe Newell's (Gaben, The Icefrog) hilarious reply to Holyhexor's question
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Teach your kids not to value materialistic things over lives": When Michael Jordan addressed the killings of young kids in light of procuring a pair of Air Jordans
“Teach your kids not to value materialistic things over lives”: When Michael Jordan addressed the killings of young kids in light of procuring a pair of Air Jordans

Michael Jordan would address the killings happening to procure his signature shoes Air Jordan. His…